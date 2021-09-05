CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

417-UNIT #A Fourth St.

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrently under construction...Rare opportunity to own brand new construction on the Eastport peninsula. Make this your stylish new home in Eastport. Steps from dining and shopping and just over the Spa Creek bridge to downtown Annapolis, this home has it all. High end finishes, appliances and custom trim work are standard, but upgrades and certain design changes, fixtures, flooring, etc can be completely customized subject to availability and pricing. Hurry !!Each home has a large living room with see through fireplace, dining room, huge kitchen, powder room and family room. A lovely screened porch is accessed from the family room. Upstairs there are three bedrooms: the owners suite and bathroom with vaulted ceiling, 2 walk in closets and built ins, a second guest bedroom with en suite bathroom and tray ceiling, and a third bedroom. Another full bathroom is on this floor. Laundry is located on the 2nd floor. Make this gorgeous home yours now !! Designed for easy turnkey living in the City !! Late 2021 occupancy. Photos are representative of builder quality from previous projects. All selections subject to change.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Room
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Alexandria, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

4109 Lyons Street

Check out this beautiful semi-detached home, just minutes away from Washington DC, the National Harbor, and Alexandria VA, this brick house is solid! With a walkout basement and a fully fenced yard, it is a corner house so it has plenty of parking on the street. the property has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.The basement has another room that can be used as an office.
Troutman, NCmooresvilletribune.com

4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $1,000,000

Former builders home w/all the extras! Spread out in this gorgeous hard stucco luxury estate. Privacy abounds in the expertly landscaped fenced yard complete w/irrigation, hot tub, & huge water views out to the main channel on an oversized, double 1.06 acre lot. Entertain at the bar, theater room, billiards, deck or outdoor living area. Underground propane tank for the optional gas grill, gas dryer & multiple see through fireplaces throughout the home. Second living quarters w/full kitchen, family room & luxurious bedroom. Double door front entry, large windows/lots of windows throughout, decorative wood trim throughout, high, vaulted, cathedral ceiling in main living room, high ceilings throughout home, decorative trey ceilings in master bedroom & dining room, hardwood floors, hardwood floor inlays in entryway & dining room, granite & marble countertops, spacious bedrooms & closets, lots of storage space, oversized office space or optional home workout room/space. 1 year First American Home Warranty included. www.CKSelectRealEstate.com www.KirkHanson.com Kirk Hanson 704-788-2255.
Leesburg, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

505 Radford Terrace NE

Lovely, spacious town house in the heart of Leesburg. With over 1800 square feet this home has space for everyone. Lots of recent updates: Appliances (2020), front porch and steps (2019), French Doors ( 2018), Roof (2015), Hot Water Heater (2014), HVAC (2012), Windows (2010). Opportunity for you to put your own final finishing touches on this wonderful home. Located close to shopping, restaurants and charming historic Downtown Leesburg.
Germantown, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

25 Sky Blue Court

Don't miss this completely transformed, lakefront end-unit townhome in Germantown, MD. Featuring brand new espresso luxury vinyl plank flooring on the main level, you'll love the open and airy concept of living, dining, and entertaining. A refreshed powder room greets you by the entry while large bay windows lets ample sunlight into the space. The open-concept plan combines living and dining leading to a beautiful kitchen including white cabinets with modern nickel hardware, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a tile backsplash. The main level includes the walk-out to the fenced in back patio, perfect for al fresco dining. Upstairs you'll find brand new carpet throughout and 3 bedrooms, plus a linen closet and 2 bathrooms. Your owner's suite features vaulted ceilings, a separate make up area, walk-in closet, and recently refreshed en-suite bathroom with a walk-in shower, contemporary vanity and countertop, new mirror, light fixture, and glass shelf. Down the hall you'll find 2 nice sized guest bathrooms with vaulted ceilings and well appointed closets. They share a hallway bath with a brand new modern vanity, mirror, light fixture, and bathroom/tub combination. The basement also includes brand new plush carpet and a large recreation or play area complete with a wood-burning fireplace. You'll also find your dedicated laundry room with side-by-side washer and dryer plus plenty of storage space. A back nook area is perfect for the treadmill and features additional under-stairs storage. There's even a rough-in for an additional bathroom is desired. Out front you'll love the serene view of Gunner's Lake, with a playground steps away. Plus, you're just minutes to restaurants, shops, and the highway for convenience at its best. Don't miss your chance to own this beautiful home in Montgomery County!
Real Estateluxuryrealestate.com

27092 Cordero Lane

BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED MADRID CASA SARGA HOME, 5 BEDS + OFFICE (could be 6th bedroom), HUGE ENTERTAINER’S YARD w/ 10’ deep SWIMMING POOL, OWNED SOLAR, PEX REPIPE & MORE! As you enter this beautiful home, you’re instantly greeted by high vaulted ceilings, a sweeping staircase, formal living room and an array of windows allowing in an abundance of natural light. The downstairs office with custom built-in work space could also be converted to a MAIN FLOOR BEDROOM. Highlights include a soft neutral color pallet, travertine & wood look tile flooring, dual pane windows, plantation shutters, a beautifully remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, pantry and eat-in breakfast counter. The kitchen is open to the family room with cozy fireplace and is adjacent to the dining room all of which lead to your meticulously maintained backyard setting…the perfect entertainment space with huge 10’ deep pool (with removable baby fence), built in BBQ & sink plumbed with hot water, expansive patio cover with ceiling fans, ample seating areas, beautiful new landscape lighting and a tiered slope with another seating area at the top for you to take in the stunning views and sunsets. The master suite is generous in size and includes a large walk-in closet, en-suite master bathroom, dual vanity and walk-in shower. Upstairs are four additional bedrooms, all with California Closets organizers, a large linen closet and secondary bathroom with dual vanity, quartz counters and tub/shower combo. Enjoy INDOOR LAUNDRY and a large 3 CAR GARAGE with full garage attic. Inquire for information about MULTIPLE SCHOOL OPTIONS unique to this neighborhood. Enjoy Lake Mission Viejo with swimming, BBQ's, fishing, boat & paddleboard rentals, concerts & events. Sierra Rec Center is just a short stroll away with several membership options to the pool, spa, water slide, fitness center, & more! WELCOME HOME!
Stafford, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

2 Whitson Woods (Blake) Place

Take advantage of pre-construction pricing! Limited initial release of great homesites! Opportunity to personalize or take advantage of pre-selected designer finishes that take the guess work out of design while providing fresh current looks for your new home. Best spacious new town homes in Stafford. Close to shopping, the VRE, I95 and Quantico.
Roach, MOlakeexpo.com

2858 Big Island Drive, Roach, Missouri 65787

Spectacular lake front estate with over 200 feet of lake front on a double lot. Immaculate custom home built to entertain with 8 bedrooms and an office that could be the 9th, a formal dining room, eat in kitchen, oversized living room large enough for your Baby Grand Piano, newly updated master suite with a custom walk in shower with rainfall shower head and large walk in closet. Family room features a projector screen TV and a comfy place to gather after a fun day on the lake. This home is situated on the quiet waters of the Little Niangua on Big Island which includes a central water and sewer system. Detached garage is the perfect workshop space, or has the potential for conversion into a guest cottage. The second lot could be sold or have another house built there, or create an enclosed garage to park your RV. Lake front situated in the most peaceful setting that is one of the most treasured locations for skiing and water sports on the Lake. Too many features to list here.
Lake Ridge, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

8302 Silver Trumpet Drive

Stunning townhome in Kendall Ridge that backs to walking trail and woods! The main level boasts beautiful wood flooring, a spacious living room, gourmet kitchen and half bath. Sliding doors open to an expansive deck overlooking the fenced rear yard. Upstairs you will find 2 huge bedrooms and a full bath. Finished lower level with family room, full bath and walk out to brick patio. Great location, close to commuter routes, shopping, and dining.
Home & Gardenarlingtonrealtyinc.com

7612 Quail Run Lane

This gorgeous interior townhouse has been fully renovated to offer a sleek, stylish and charming home you will be proud to call your own. You will live within a peaceful and private community with easy access to shopping, schools, parks, public transportation, and a host of must-have amenities.From the moment you step inside, you are welcomed into the light-filled and open layout with room for everyone to spread out and relax. Engineered hardwood flooring has been laid throughout the main level and combines beautifully with the on-trend color tones and neutral decor, creating an interior that feels fresh and modern.The same attention to detail is on show in the sleek and stylish kitchen with everything the avid cook could ever desire. Here, you+GGre treated to a new tiled backsplash and gorgeous shaker-style cabinets along with sweeping granite countertops that will make preparing meals a pleasure. Adding to the appeal of this gourmet chef+GGs haven is the suite of all-new stainless steel appliances and quality fixtures.The long list of extra features is extensive and includes generous bedrooms, brand new carpeting, and an unfinished walk-out basement that leads to the fenced yard.Everything you could ever need is within easy reach promising a life of absolute convenience for the lucky new owners of this delightful townhouse. For those who love the outdoors, the picturesque Bull Run Regional Park and Manassas National Battlefield Park are just waiting to be explored. The shopping, restaurants, and amenities that line Sudley Road are also nearby as are medical facilities and the I-66.
Franconia, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

6408 Franconia Court

Beautiful three story townhome that has been lovingly maintained and updated. Step inside to find a main level with newly refinished hardwood floors and spacious living room! A gorgeous wood burning fireplace makes a fantastic focal point and will be a favorite on cool nights. French doors fill the space with natural light and allow quick access out onto the private deck! Once outside you'll enjoy relaxing, dining and entertaining on the private deck and maintenance free yard. The galley style kitchen has been updated to include granite counters, stainless steel appliances and new recessed lighting. An eat-in nook is perfect for everyday meals or chatting with the chef. A half bath rounds out the main level. Upstairs you'll find the primary bedroom with ample closet space, brand new carpeting and an ensuite full bathroom. Two additional bedrooms, both with new carpeting, and an updated full bathroom provide ample space for all. The lower level offers even more living space including an office with ensuite full bathroom & walk-in closet and a recreation room. New carpet and paint throughout make this home move-in ready! Fantastic location near the Amazon Fresh store - only one on east coast. Conveniently located a few minutes (under a mile) to the Franconia-Springfield Metro, Spring I-495/395/95. A Commuters dream with a quick drive to Old Town, DC & Tysons and a few miles to the Pentagon, DC, & Airports. 2 assigned parking spaces. Shopping nearby: Whole Foods, Target, Best Buy, Starbucks, and walkable to Springfield Town Center.
Reston, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

2320 Emerald Heights Court

Stunningly renovated townhouse with new kitchen and bathrooms. Private setting in the Pinecrest neighborhood just minutes from Reston Town Center and the new metro station expected to open Feb 2022. Capital Bike Share located just down the road on Green Range Drive. Conveniently located near the Reston Community Center, Reston National Golf Course, and the new HallyRise mixed use community with Wegmans expected to open in 2023.White kitchen with stainless steel appliances opens into the combined dining/family room for open concept living. Beautiful luxury oak laminate floors on 3 levels. Three spacious bedrooms upstairs with a beautifully updated full bath. Lower level offers a recreation area with wood burning fireplace, a separate study, updated bath. Laundry and ample storage in the utility room.
Egg Harbor Township, NJAtlantic City Press

4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $849,000

NO disappointment here... Minutes from the beach in Ocean City and even closer to the back bays. This beautiful stately home is nestled in the lovely area of Hideaway Estates in Egg Harbor Twp. just outside of Linwood. Nothing was spared to create this GEM of a home. From the moment you enter the royal foyer you will feel the care that went into this design. The welcoming open entry way displays a formal living room on the L and formal dining room on the R showcased by the staircase leading to the second floor. The second floor features two master suites. The main suite has tray ceiling large bath with cathedral ceilings, Jacuzzi tub and 2 separate water closets. Adjacent to the foyer is the open stairway to a full finished basement (could have 3 more bedrooms) full bath and huge game room complete with outside entrance to the glorious back yard. By the way, the back yard is fully paved with beautiful patio and large in ground pool along with a generous pool house.
Home & Gardenarlingtonrealtyinc.com

7306 Hilton Avenue

This is the one you've been waiting for!! Impeccably maintained with recent remodeling to include the kitchen, both bathrooms, and the entire downstairs; be prepared to fall in love! Upon entering, you'll first note the beautiful wood floors and abundant windows for tons of nature light. This smart floor plan starts with a cute storage cubby as you enter the front door to the right. It's the perfect place to drop your backpack, laptop bag, or purse. You'll then be surprised by the spacious living room that is so welcoming and bright. The dining area is good size and open to the kitchen for the convenience of hosting friends and family conversation. You'll love your almost new kitchen, having been remodeled in 2018! Featuring tons of white cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances to include a sought after gas stove, it's perfection! Next, you'll enter the main floor primary bedroom suite, currently used as a family room. This room features an en suite full bath, remodeled in 2018, as well as a private entrance to the side yard. Additionally, this room has a lovely bay window as well as luxury vinyl floors that were also replaced in 2018! Moving to the upper level, you'll find three good sized bedrooms with hardwood flooring as well as your second full bathroom, (remodeled 2018), with a nice and neutral color scheme for a total of four bedrooms and two full baths! Moving to the lower level, you'll be in for a very pleasant surprise! You'll first find two bonus rooms to use as you please. Currently, one room is used as a combination workout room and den while the second bonus room has a closet with a window to let in the daylight. As you move into the laundry room, you'll note the LG washer and dryer (2018) and fantastic amount of additional space for storage for easy access to those occasional use or seasonal items. The entire lower level was fully remodeled in 2018 to include the removal of the old asbestos flooring as well as the installation of a new electrical panel and water heater. Last but certainly not least, a fully fenced backyard that's perfect for everyone! The enormous trex deck is big enough for multiple seating options and your grill. The glass table and six chairs are yours for the asking! The rest of this large yard presents endless opportunities to use as you wish. Current owners had a french drain and dry well installed for proper water direction. You'll also find a nice shed, too, useful for outside storage items. Located in the desirable area know as "between the creeks", you'll enjoy downtown Takoma Park with all it's shops and restaurants, as well as good commuting distance to DC and Virginia. Come visit this amazing home before it's gone! OPEN HOUSE Sunday, September 12th from 2-4pm.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

8801 Sweet Rose Court

Beautiful 3 year old Townhouse in great a community. Spacious rooms with an amazing Owners suite. Stunning Kitchen that walks out to the deck. You don't want to miss this one!. Listing courtesy of Bennett Realty Solutions. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers'...
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1300 Deanwood Road

Charming and Renovated end of group townhouse boasts lots of natural light. This home has many upgrades and improvements. Open floor plan, Kitchen bar, Granite counters, recessed lighting, Stainless steel appliances, with pendent lighting, fresh neutral paint, 3 nice size bedrooms with hardwood floors and 2 ceramic tiled bathrooms. Hardwood flooring on upper and main level, Lower level includes a large recreation room, separate laundry room and a bonus room to use as needed with high end laminate flooring, Back deck off of kitchen with walk down stairs to a spacious yard surrounded by a privacy fence...perfect for entertaining. Schedule your appointment today!!!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

27 Summer Street

3 bedroom and 1 bathroom half of a duplex available now! This home features hard floor floors throughout the home and a fenced in backyard. The floors and walls have been freshly painted throughout the home! There is a small deck off of one of the bedrooms. There is also a large attic with plenty of storage. The basement is unfinished. Schedule your showing before this one is gone!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

1415 Battery Avenue

Beautifully finished 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath home. Through the front door, you are greeted with a formal living area with a gorgeous marble decorative fireplace and gleaming oak hardwood floors. The first floor has high ceilings throughout, making the space bright and welcoming. The open kitchen, with bright white cabinets and counters in an L shape+GG leaves lots of room for cooking and entertaining, with stainless steel appliances that are new within the last 2 years. Past the kitchen is a second living area which opens out to an outdoor porch and large parking pad. This house, with it's open floor plan and outdoor space, was made for entertaining! The master suite is huge, with a spacious bathroom that has a soaking tub and plenty of closet space. New HVAC/AC as of 2019! Located on one of the most desirable blocks in Federal Hill+GG you are walking distance from the Harbor, dining, groceries, gyms, and situated between two great parks. This house is a must see!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

4428 Silver Teal Road

NOW Available in Perry Hall/Nottingham! Get ready to move on this updated 3 bed/1 full and 2 half bath townhome located in the popular Silver Hill Farm community. As you pull up to your new home, you'll enjoy the curb appeal and covered front porch with new vinyl siding and vinyl wrapped wood trim (2019). Enter your home and enjoy a great open floor plan that has been freshly painted, beautiful hardwood flooring and spacious living area. The kitchen includes an eat-in area, stainless steel appliances, large pantry and plenty of cabinet space. Decorative molding, updated half bath and ceramic tile wrap up the main level. As you move your way to the upstairs, you'll be welcomed with new carpet (2020), a large primary bedroom with walk-in closet, spacious secondary bedrooms with great closet space and extra storage with attic pulldown stairs. Head downstairs to your fully finished walkout basement. This lower level living area includes a bar area, recessed lighting and extra bonus room for an office, craft space or toy room! So many possibilities! Head on outside and enjoy outdoor living on your maintenance-free deck (2019) or your stamped concrete patio underneath! Your backyard is fully fenced (2012), newer windows (2014) and architectural shingle roof w/ transferable Lifetime Warranty (2014)! Other Bonus updates include Hot Water Heater (2020), new door hardware (2021), Wi-Fi connected thermostat, garbage disposal (2017). MOVE IN READY so Get Ready to Make Your Move! Conveniently located. This is the ONE!

Comments / 0

Community Policy