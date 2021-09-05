417-UNIT #A Fourth St.
Currently under construction...Rare opportunity to own brand new construction on the Eastport peninsula. Make this your stylish new home in Eastport. Steps from dining and shopping and just over the Spa Creek bridge to downtown Annapolis, this home has it all. High end finishes, appliances and custom trim work are standard, but upgrades and certain design changes, fixtures, flooring, etc can be completely customized subject to availability and pricing. Hurry !!Each home has a large living room with see through fireplace, dining room, huge kitchen, powder room and family room. A lovely screened porch is accessed from the family room. Upstairs there are three bedrooms: the owners suite and bathroom with vaulted ceiling, 2 walk in closets and built ins, a second guest bedroom with en suite bathroom and tray ceiling, and a third bedroom. Another full bathroom is on this floor. Laundry is located on the 2nd floor. Make this gorgeous home yours now !! Designed for easy turnkey living in the City !! Late 2021 occupancy. Photos are representative of builder quality from previous projects. All selections subject to change.www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
