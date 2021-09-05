CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

11228 Torrie Way , G

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 4 days ago

Well maintained Cedar Lee Condo unit in the last building on second floor facing the playground and school next door. Masks must be worn by all persons viewing the property. Convenient to shopping and restaurants this quiet community is a perfect commuter location. Two large bedroom/bathroom combos sandwich the central open living space with bright Living Room, Galley Kitchen with open views to the living room and Dining area. A bar allows easy access for food from the kitchen or the perfect perch for breakfast, drinks or homework. The Dining area off the kitchen is just separated enough to provide a dedicated space for entertainment food trays, family dinners or a formal eating place for quests. MASKS MASKS MASKS please. Perfect investment opportunity with excellent rental history.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2941 Upton Street NW

Welcome to this elegantly appointed four bedroom, three-and-a-half bath + lower level in-law suite semi-detached townhome enhanced by beautiful period detailing. From the inviting front porch to the high ceilings, original details, abundant light, and hardwood flooring throughout, this sophisticated city residence delivers many special features to please the discerning buyer. The main level features a gracious entry foyer, a living room with a wood-burning fireplace, an expansive dining room, and a sleek and distinctive stainless steel kitchen. A den/sunroom and powder room complete the spacious first level. The sun-filled second floor includes a primary suite with an airy sitting room/office and an en suite full bath. There are three additional flexible bedrooms (one has no closet), a hall bath, and a large-capacity washer/dryer on this level. The third-level loft space with a large closet and additional storage is an ideal home office, den, teen bedroom, or art studio. There is also a fully finished walkout lower-level in-law suite or family room with a full kitchen, full bath, sleeping alcove, and a second washer/dryer. A detached two-car garage, additional off-street parking, a stone patio, and a fully fenced large, level backyard that could accommodate a pool! This is a must-see!This gracious home is ideally located just two blocks to the Van Ness METRO, plentiful shops, a grocery store, restaurants, and a short walk to Cleveland Park. **Floor Plans in the Documents**
Lake Ridge, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8302 Silver Trumpet Drive

Stunning townhome in Kendall Ridge that backs to walking trail and woods! The main level boasts beautiful wood flooring, a spacious living room, gourmet kitchen and half bath. Sliding doors open to an expansive deck overlooking the fenced rear yard. Upstairs you will find 2 huge bedrooms and a full bath. Finished lower level with family room, full bath and walk out to brick patio. Great location, close to commuter routes, shopping, and dining.
Germantown, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

25 Sky Blue Court

Don't miss this completely transformed, lakefront end-unit townhome in Germantown, MD. Featuring brand new espresso luxury vinyl plank flooring on the main level, you'll love the open and airy concept of living, dining, and entertaining. A refreshed powder room greets you by the entry while large bay windows lets ample sunlight into the space. The open-concept plan combines living and dining leading to a beautiful kitchen including white cabinets with modern nickel hardware, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a tile backsplash. The main level includes the walk-out to the fenced in back patio, perfect for al fresco dining. Upstairs you'll find brand new carpet throughout and 3 bedrooms, plus a linen closet and 2 bathrooms. Your owner's suite features vaulted ceilings, a separate make up area, walk-in closet, and recently refreshed en-suite bathroom with a walk-in shower, contemporary vanity and countertop, new mirror, light fixture, and glass shelf. Down the hall you'll find 2 nice sized guest bathrooms with vaulted ceilings and well appointed closets. They share a hallway bath with a brand new modern vanity, mirror, light fixture, and bathroom/tub combination. The basement also includes brand new plush carpet and a large recreation or play area complete with a wood-burning fireplace. You'll also find your dedicated laundry room with side-by-side washer and dryer plus plenty of storage space. A back nook area is perfect for the treadmill and features additional under-stairs storage. There's even a rough-in for an additional bathroom is desired. Out front you'll love the serene view of Gunner's Lake, with a playground steps away. Plus, you're just minutes to restaurants, shops, and the highway for convenience at its best. Don't miss your chance to own this beautiful home in Montgomery County!
District Heights, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2813 Crestwick Place

Welcome to the most beautifully remodeled end unit townhouse in 20747 zip code in the heart of District Heights, mins away from District shopping mall. Completely renovated and tastefully designed from top to bottom by a Luxurious Professional Designer with high end materials, amazing craftsmanship. Brand new roof, Brand new windows, Brand new water heater, brand New HVAC, brand new stainless steel appliances, Brand new Washer & dryer, new kitchen cabinets, tastefully installed back-splash, high end granite counter tops, brand new recess lights, completely renovated bathrooms, flooring, carpet, fresh paint. Come and enjoy the peaceful privacy of this inviting home in Royal Plaza! Lots of natural sunlight. A total of three spacious bedrooms await on the upper level, including Master bedroom and a full bathroom, and half a bathroom on the main level. It won't last in the market for long. Must see to appreciate!
Franconia, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6408 Franconia Court

Beautiful three story townhome that has been lovingly maintained and updated. Step inside to find a main level with newly refinished hardwood floors and spacious living room! A gorgeous wood burning fireplace makes a fantastic focal point and will be a favorite on cool nights. French doors fill the space with natural light and allow quick access out onto the private deck! Once outside you'll enjoy relaxing, dining and entertaining on the private deck and maintenance free yard. The galley style kitchen has been updated to include granite counters, stainless steel appliances and new recessed lighting. An eat-in nook is perfect for everyday meals or chatting with the chef. A half bath rounds out the main level. Upstairs you'll find the primary bedroom with ample closet space, brand new carpeting and an ensuite full bathroom. Two additional bedrooms, both with new carpeting, and an updated full bathroom provide ample space for all. The lower level offers even more living space including an office with ensuite full bathroom & walk-in closet and a recreation room. New carpet and paint throughout make this home move-in ready! Fantastic location near the Amazon Fresh store - only one on east coast. Conveniently located a few minutes (under a mile) to the Franconia-Springfield Metro, Spring I-495/395/95. A Commuters dream with a quick drive to Old Town, DC & Tysons and a few miles to the Pentagon, DC, & Airports. 2 assigned parking spaces. Shopping nearby: Whole Foods, Target, Best Buy, Starbucks, and walkable to Springfield Town Center.
Home & Garden
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2359 Horseferry Court

Wow! An end unit for the price of an interior model!!! Enlarged and updated kitchen opens out to a dream of an enclosed back yard patio that backs to open HOA Common Ground. You can't help but notice the exquisite landscaping that's designed for easy maintenance! Inside you'll find solid hardwood floors throughout the main and upper levels, and all kinds of updates throughout! The kitchen features beautiful rich maple cabinetry, granite counters , stainless steel appliances and a striking backsplash. Upstairs you'll find two fully updated bathrooms that serve four upper level bedrooms. The primary bedroom is large and lovely, with a beautiful ensuite bath and walk in closet! The lower level features a cozy rec room on one side, and a laundry/utility/storage area on the other. NOTE that Deepwood is NOT part of Reston Association, and has it's own lower fees, beautiful pool, tennis courts, tot lots, and more! These end units are highly desirable for their large size and functional features. A definite "need to see"!
Reston, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2320 Emerald Heights Court

Stunningly renovated townhouse with new kitchen and bathrooms. Private setting in the Pinecrest neighborhood just minutes from Reston Town Center and the new metro station expected to open Feb 2022. Capital Bike Share located just down the road on Green Range Drive. Conveniently located near the Reston Community Center, Reston National Golf Course, and the new HallyRise mixed use community with Wegmans expected to open in 2023.White kitchen with stainless steel appliances opens into the combined dining/family room for open concept living. Beautiful luxury oak laminate floors on 3 levels. Three spacious bedrooms upstairs with a beautifully updated full bath. Lower level offers a recreation area with wood burning fireplace, a separate study, updated bath. Laundry and ample storage in the utility room.
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6647 Medinah Lane

Welcome to your new home on Medinah Ln. in the sought after Pinecrest Community! Enjoy 4 fully finished levels of freshly updated living space! Your spacious open floor plan kitchen overlooks the open dining and living room and is adorned with floor to ceiling windows that fill the home with an abundance of natural light. You can enjoy your morning coffee here, or head out onto your deck and enjoy it with the peaceful sounds of nature. Back inside you will find the freshly updated spaces carry over whether you head upstairs to your primary bedroom with cathedral ceilings w/ loft and secondary bedroom, or were you to go downstairs into your rec room with a walkout basement. The lower level can easily be converted into a 3rd bedroom if you so choose as well. Come and reap all of the benefits that the Pinecrest neighborhood offers such as, the golf course, many walking paths, the tot lots, tennis courts and much much more. The home is also conveniently located near tons of restaurants and shops and easy access for commuters to hop on 395, 495 and the bus routes of the 29G, 29K and 29N. Welcome home!
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1008 Highpoint Trail

MOVE-IN FALL 2021! New 3BR, 2.5BA Luxury Townhome in Laurel. Take advantage of this great value! You'll love this modern Chandler II townhome and all the convenience and practicality the Laurel Overlook Community offers. Open the front door and you're met with an entry level rec room that provides space for a study, media room, hobby room or whatever you wish. Walk up the stairs to the open-concept main level and enjoy entertaining guests in your beautiful kitchen. Upstairs, the owner's suite, walk-in closet and luxurious owner's bath with dual vanity along with a seated shower. The upper floor also includes a full bath, conveniently located laundry room and two additional bedrooms. Home Warranty Included! All images and virtual tours are for illustrative purposes only and individual homes, amenities, features, and views may differ.
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4428 Silver Teal Road

NOW Available in Perry Hall/Nottingham! Get ready to move on this updated 3 bed/1 full and 2 half bath townhome located in the popular Silver Hill Farm community. As you pull up to your new home, you'll enjoy the curb appeal and covered front porch with new vinyl siding and vinyl wrapped wood trim (2019). Enter your home and enjoy a great open floor plan that has been freshly painted, beautiful hardwood flooring and spacious living area. The kitchen includes an eat-in area, stainless steel appliances, large pantry and plenty of cabinet space. Decorative molding, updated half bath and ceramic tile wrap up the main level. As you move your way to the upstairs, you'll be welcomed with new carpet (2020), a large primary bedroom with walk-in closet, spacious secondary bedrooms with great closet space and extra storage with attic pulldown stairs. Head downstairs to your fully finished walkout basement. This lower level living area includes a bar area, recessed lighting and extra bonus room for an office, craft space or toy room! So many possibilities! Head on outside and enjoy outdoor living on your maintenance-free deck (2019) or your stamped concrete patio underneath! Your backyard is fully fenced (2012), newer windows (2014) and architectural shingle roof w/ transferable Lifetime Warranty (2014)! Other Bonus updates include Hot Water Heater (2020), new door hardware (2021), Wi-Fi connected thermostat, garbage disposal (2017). MOVE IN READY so Get Ready to Make Your Move! Conveniently located. This is the ONE!
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

400 Cromwell Court

Beautiful end unit townhome in Southridge Townhomes community. This two bedroom/2.5 bath unit has two en suite primary bedrooms. Laundry located on bedroom level for convenience. This lovely home has new professional landscaping, new roof , and new siding. All exterior trim wrapped in vinyl for virtually maintenance free exterior. Additional upgrades include energy saving Smart thermostat and many recently updated appliances. Windows, light fixtures, gutters with Leaf guards updated in 2020. Relax at the outdoor Community pool. Listen to soothing sounds of songbirds and the nearby fountain while enjoying the privacy of your fenced side and backyard. Relax on chilly nights in front of the wood burning fireplace. Close to Business Route 15, Route 522, and Route 29 for a convenient commute. Close to shopping and healthcare services. High speed Comcast Internet on site if you work or need to school from home. Don+GGt wait. Make this lovely home yours.
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2432 Locust Grove Road

Follow West Virginia's beautiful country roads to your next home! This rancher with 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, and over 3,700 finished square feet of living space rests on 4.45 acres in Hedgesville. Plenty of space for everyone! This country kitchen offers an eat in area and is next to the formal dining room. Holiday entertaining is easy with both a spacious living room and family room with french doors leading to a large rear deck and fenced yard. All 3 bedrooms are on the main level along with the laundry area. In the fully finished basement you will find a whole separate living area complete with living room, kitchen, office, gym, full bath, a potential 4th bedroom with window, and a storage area. This front porch was made for sitting and enjoying your preferred beverage. Additional exterior features include a rear patio, 2 car detached garage, plenty of parking, and 2 storage buildings. A gas generator is set up to run the essentials in the event of a power outage. Enjoy everything nature has to offer on this beautiful unrestricted lot. Bring the animals, the dogs will love to play fetch in this big yard. Call today!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

230 Dickinson Avenue

AMAZING VIEWS. Larger than it looks, 2 story cape cod style home in the borough with MASSIVE 30 x 40 garage with oversized door and high ceilings. Wrap around front porch. Double rear deck with covered second floor porch access from bedroom. Newly fenced yard and retaining walls, shed conveys. Close to downtown, hospital, doctors, YMCA, shopping and much more. 4 bedrooms and 1 bath (garden tub only) upstairs with room for a 5th bedroom and central gaming/den area. First floor bathroom adjacent to a small bedroom or office. Must see to appreciate the size of this home, needs some TLC on inside.
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8198 Halley Court

Welcome Home! Beautifully renovated End Unit Town home in a quiet location. This formerly Builder Model Home features gorgeous refinished hardwood floors in the main level, renovated kitchen with lots of cabinet space, new granite counters, new stainless steel appliances. Stunning spacious living room with separate dining room to host family and friends. There are three spacious bedrooms and two additional full bathroom and new carpet throughout the upper level. The primary bedroom offers a gorgeous personal full bath, The fully finished walk out lower level has large rec room, a bed room and full bathroom with new carpet flooring. Walkout Basement with easy access to a private fenced backyard. Roof (2017). The home is freshly painted throughout. Come visit to see your dream home!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1101 S Potomac Street

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Just steps to Canton Square and 2 blocks to the waterfront! This spacious end-of-group sunfilled townhouse is ready to be your next home! 3BR, 3BA with ATTACHED GARAGE and ROOF TOP DECK with amazing views! Walk to many delicious restaurants, bars, shops, dog park, Target, Harris Teeter, Starbucks, gym, the list is endless! Minutes to I95. Call today for a private showing!!
Potomac, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

12412 Falconbridge Drive

Beautifully updated townhome in Potomac Chase! Recent upgrades include new windows, granite, carpet, flooring, and fresh paint throughout the home. Main floor boasts spacious living area with gas fireplace, half bath, and floorplan great for entertaining. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bath on top floor, with lower level having 4th bedroom and full bath in addition. Floor to ceiling windows pour light into the entire main floor. Custom dog shower in basement for practical fur parents! ADT security system conveys.
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

529 Oglethorpe Street NW

This is an Estate sale, personal property is still in property. The estate will need additional time to clear everything out. Nice spacious semi-detached home and that show well. Beautiful kitchen, spacious living with working fireplace and large dinning room. ,Hardwood flooring , high ceilings with original details . Finished recreation room with half bathroom, ,2 car garage with driveway which can be used as patio , warm cozy den of the dinning room on first floor, Second den or office on the second floor. Nice closet organizers in most closets. Wonderful front porch for the summer evenings and comfortable fall days. The property floor plans flows well for entertaining. Wonderful blocks with great neighbors. The property in its AS IS condition but is ready to move and comfortable, but a new owner can put their personal touches to make it their own personal sanctuary.
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2416 Tunlaw Road NW

The added addition makes this quite possibly the largest house on the block in square footage. The main level boasts a living room, dining room, kitchen, and large family room. The top level boasts 3 bedrooms, but there's a 4th room to boot. Picture the possibilities of an office, nursery, master, and spare bedroom, all in separate rooms. 1 Full bath upstairs (although I suggest you add a second to the adjacent wall) The basement has a workshop area, a laundry area, full bath, and movie room or play room. Fenced rear yard used as a patio, however the gates are there to park the car if you prefer. The outdoor spaces are lovely: Front covered porch, rear covered balcony, and rear patio. Nearby Trader Joe's, Observatory Circle, Embassy Row, Glover Archbold Park, Dumbarton Oaks Park, or Madame Vice President's humble abode. Honey, start packing, we found our new house!
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4235 Bark Hill Road

This amazing home is sure to steal the show! Beautiful touches and quality upgrades throughout the home make this an exceptional value. A huge pantry, solid wood cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances complete the kitchen. Savor the warmth of a corner fireplace while watching TV, relaxing, or enjoying the private views of your garden. The intimate dining room is perfect for a cozy dinner with friends or formal entertaining. It has four bedrooms, office and three full bathrooms in the main house. The primary suite has a full bathroom with soaking jetted tub, his and her sinks and two walk in closets. Attached is an in-law suite or apartment with additional two bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a full basement (unfinished). 3.8 acres of beautiful views of sunset and sunrise. There is a small creek that adds to the serenity of this farmette. There is a three-stall barn with two stalls inside and one outside. Fenced areas to keep your farm animals and an underground electrical fence for the dogs so they can roam without worries. This home really has a lot to offer and a must see.

