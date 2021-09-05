11228 Torrie Way , G

Welcome to your new home on Medinah Ln. in the sought after Pinecrest Community! Enjoy 4 fully finished levels of freshly updated living space! Your spacious open floor plan kitchen overlooks the open dining and living room and is adorned with floor to ceiling windows that fill the home with an abundance of natural light. You can enjoy your morning coffee here, or head out onto your deck and enjoy it with the peaceful sounds of nature. Back inside you will find the freshly updated spaces carry over whether you head upstairs to your primary bedroom with cathedral ceilings w/ loft and secondary bedroom, or were you to go downstairs into your rec room with a walkout basement. The lower level can easily be converted into a 3rd bedroom if you so choose as well. Come and reap all of the benefits that the Pinecrest neighborhood offers such as, the golf course, many walking paths, the tot lots, tennis courts and much much more. The home is also conveniently located near tons of restaurants and shops and easy access for commuters to hop on 395, 495 and the bus routes of the 29G, 29K and 29N. Welcome home!