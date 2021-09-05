CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Minimal Viable Developer: Acing Your First Month in Software

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeveloping software is more than just coding — here’s a guide to all the stuff around the programming that will help you succeed in your first softare role. It’s easy to be overwhelmed by the novelty and demands of your first software role, whether that’s an internship or a full-time position.

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Projects#Software Developer#Software Engineer#Application Software#Faang#The Software Lifecycle#Api#Google#Element Ai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
AWS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
NewsBreak
Python
Related
Technologyeverythingrf.com

COMSovereign and IQ-Analog to Develop Next Gen Software Defined Radio Technology

COMSovereign Holding Corp, a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G Communication Systems and Solutions, has announced that its Innovation Digital LLC ("Innovation Digital") unit and IQ-Analog ("IQA"), a leading developer of wideband transceiver products targeting military communications and technology for the next generation of cellular communications systems, have entered into a strategic development alliance targeted at "beyond 5G" wireless communications.
Softwareinfosecurity-magazine.com

Why It's Time for Software Development to Wake Up

If your car was recalled multiple times each year to fix critical safety flaws that made it unfit for the road, you'd be furious. Why do we allow the equivalent in our software development then?. Statistics suggest that we're setting an unconscionably low bar when developing software. A survey by...
Computersgitconnected.com

7 Lies Software Developers Always Tell Others

A software engineer’s life is based on the fact that their code runs. They boast the fact that their code is running in production without any errors or exceptions. But what if it is not. What if their code errors out the first time it runs in prod?. What if...
Softwaredevops.com

How to Optimize Data in Software Development

Data can drive significant business value for every company. Globally, we are collecting more of it than ever before, and it keeps growing—from 45 zettabytes in 2019 to a projected 175 zettabytes by 2025, according to IDC. However, companies are struggling to monetize all the personal, behavioral, engagement and transactional data from customers and operations and turn it into actionable intelligence to drive their digital strategies. Leveraging insights from your data is critical for success and the development of new digital solutions to better serve customers, grow sales, improve operations and more.
Softwaresouthfloridareporter.com

How Does HR Software Benefit Your Company?

No one can deny that the HR department of a company has a substantial workload on its shoulders. Nowadays, every company is looking for ways to make their HR department more efficient. Although HR software is a good alternative, many companies are skeptical about it. HR software has a lot...
Softwarebutterpolish.com

Growing Need Of Software Development Agencies!

Advancements in technology have led to public fear of missing out! Each company wants to be better than the other. In such an environment filled with crab-wars, one feeling filled with insecurities is normal. The real question is, what to do to make sure that you reach the top and sustain your position there?
Softwaremarketresearchtelecast.com

Agile software development in the company: The program is complete

On September 14th under the name “Agile software development in the company ” An online conference is being held by Heise, which sheds light on the most important aspects of the topic in seven lectures. The program is now complete and, with the various lecture topics, offers plenty of tips and practical knowledge for developing agile software within a company.
SoftwarePopular Science

Your creativity is the headliner with the best DJ software

If you’ve ever listened to a song and immediately thought of some song you’d love to hear next, you might be a DJ at heart. But to be a DJ in reality you need the ability to actually mix those ideas together, like professionals do at events and on livestreams. Lucky for you, the price of admission has never been lower. Almost half a century since disco and hip-hop DJs set an industry standard of using two turntables and a DJ mixer to blend percussive breaks for parties, there are now several digital DJ programs, starting at the attractive cost of free, that allow anyone with a laptop or tablet to make continuous mixes digitally. The best DJ software is the one that will allow you to release your inhibitions, actualize your imagination, and have an excess of fun, while providing plenty of room to learn and grow. That’s not going to be the same product for everyone, just as everyone’s interest in being educated on the intricacies of DJing are different.
Coding & Programminggitconnected.com

Be a Better Software Developer: Write Better Tickets

This quote from Martin Fowler has always stayed with me:. I’m not a great programmer; I’m just a good programmer with great habits. This is particularly true for writing tickets. In our haste to craft code, we forget that ticketing is also a craft. And just like cutting corners upfront with code results in technical debt, sloppy tickets result in communication debt. They result in missed requirements, duplicated effort, and resentment.
SoftwareItproportal

How to build continuous improvement into software development

Many seasoned IT professionals will be very familiar with the pressures brought about by their organization’s digital transformation efforts. The demand for more innovation and features that need to be delivered faster and cheaper can make it difficult to achieve exactly what is required without compromising the quality of their work.
Video GamesAndroid Headlines

Amazon Luna Is Letting You Try Ubisoft+ For $1 For Your First Month

If you’re one of the people who are streaming games through Amazon Luna instead of its competitors, now’s your chance to test out Ubisoft+. That is if you haven’t already done so. Today Amazon announced that it was letting users sign up for Ubisoft+ for $1. That’s less than the...
Softwaretechgig.com

Ness announces hiring challenge for software developers

Essential Skills - Should be strong in basics of core Java – Basic OOPS concepts, String, Collections, Exceptions, Interface, Inheritance. Commercial experience using the full-stack Java Development. Should be familiar with UI HTML, CSS, JavaScript, XML, and a UI framework like ReactJS, AngularJS, NodeJS, etc. A passion for technology and...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Topic Model Based Recommendation Systems

A very quick and (hopefully) easy to follow introduction into the intuition (and very low level Maths) involved in Topic Model Based Recommendation Systems. GitHub for a working simple recommendation system based on Topic Modelling. In todays world, sometimes it feels like we are plagued with never ending decisions. Whether...
Computer Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Spotting Talented Machine Learning Engineers

An understanding of key skill areas to identify talented machine learning engineers. Such an understanding will help in recruiting, allocating, and promoting the engineers. Machine Learning Engineer (MLE) is one of the hottest roles these days. While many would associate such a role with Python, R, random forest, convolutional neural network, PyTorch, scikit-learn, bias-variance tradeoff, etc., a lot more things come in the path of these engineers. Things that an MLE needs to handle does not only derived from the field of Machine Learning (ML) but also from other technical and soft disciplines. As depicted in Figure 1, in addition to possessing ML skills, an MLE needs to know programming, (big) data management, cloud solutions, and system engineering. Furthermore, the person needs to have quite a lot of project management skills as well as be a solid team player without sacrificing personal curiosity and ambition.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

15 Must-Know Python String Methods

It is not always about numbers. Python is a great language. It is relatively easy to learn and has an intuitive syntax. The rich selection of libraries also contribute to the popularity and success of Python. However, it is not just about the third party libraries. Base Python also provides...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Importing CSVs in PostgreSQL and Conducting Regression Analysis

How to import datasets into PostgreSQL and conduct regression analysis. As data scientists, we often prefer to conduct regression analysis — and admittedly almost all forms of analysis — in Python and R. That said, while it is common to work with CSV files across small datasets or on side...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Approaches for Building Real-Time ML Systems

As an applied data scientist at Zynga, I’ve started getting hands on with building and deploying data products. As I’ve explored more and more use cases for machine learning, there’s been an increasing need for real-time machine learning (ML) systems, where the system performs feature engineering and model inference to respond to prediction requests within milliseconds. While I’ve previously used tools such as AWS SageMaker to do model inference in near real-time, I only recently explored options for also doing feature engineering on-the-fly for ML systems.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

News classification: fine-tuning RoBERTa on TPUs with TensorFlow

A tutorial on multiclass text classification using Hugging Face transformers. Fine-tuning large pre-trained models on downstream tasks is a common practice in Natural Language Processing. In this tutorial, we will use a pre-trained RoBERTa model for a multiclass classification task. RoBERTa: A Robustly Optimized BERT Pretraining Approach, developed by Facebook...
Computersbleepingcomputer.com

Get into cloud engineering with 7 AWS certification courses for $15

From Disney to NASA, many of the biggest organizations in the world rely on Amazon Web Services for cloud storage and computing. If you want to build a career in IT engineering or even become a systems architect, you really need to know how this platform works. The 2021 Ultimate...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

A Practical Introduction to Grid Search, Random Search, and Bayes Search

Hands-on tutorial to effectively use Hyperparameter tuning in Machine Learning. In Machine Learning, hyperparameters refer to the parameters that cannot be learned from data and need to be provided before training. The performance of machine learning models relies heavily on finding the optimal set of hyperparameters. Hyperparameter tuning basically refers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy