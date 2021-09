A Pennsylvania man has been charged with killing his father before allegedly cutting his head off and placing it on a white dinner plate in a freezer of his home.Donald L. Meshey Jr, 32, reportedly told police after his arrest that he had found a “cadaver doll” that looked like his father, then butchered it.Police have not yet publicly identified the victim, but WJACTV said police have identified the remains as the man’s father, 67-year-old Donald L Meshey.Mr Meshey Sr also lived at the address.Law enforcement were called to the house in West Strawberry St, Lancaster, on Wednesday morning by...