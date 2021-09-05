First ever Artsapalooza brings community together

Grown men covered in tattoos painted black canvas in bright colors before peeling away tape to reveal a design. Flicks of spray paint served as the finishing touches.

Parents and children painted together on small easels.

People strolled through Artist Alley taking in the newest pieces hanging on the building walls.

Passersby grabbed a marker or two and colored their own puzzle pieces at a Bona Vista booth. Joined all together, the pieces became a hand-drawn puzzle created by the community.

The arts were alive in downtown Kokomo on Friday night for the city’s first ever Artsapalooza Arts Festival & Experience.

Even Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore got in on the action, painting a sunset outside the Kokomo Art Association’s artworks gallery.

The newest Artist Alley exhibit helped kick off the two-day festival.

As artists briefly discussed their works, a theme of inspiration emerged: togetherness.

Marcia Blacklidge’s painting, titled “Ascension,” depicts her great-great-great-grandmother, a shaman and medicine woman.

“She’s always shown up in my life through dreams and other ways,” Blacklidge said.

Ascension is defined as “the act of moving to a higher or more powerful position.”

Blacklidge used red, white and blue in her painting to symbolize coming together as a nation.

Ascension isn’t always easy and can come in many forms. It can simply be helping others. It was a message Blacklidge said she received from her great-great-great-grandmother.

“She said chill out, ascension isn’t a straight line, it’s a journey,” she said.

Tarja Harney’s artwork had two pieces joined together with metal wire.

The conjoined pieces represented working together, a support system and how people are stronger together.

Another theme was present in other works: finding beauty in tough times.

Madison Reed’s butterfly surely sparkles on a sunny day. A closer look reveals that it is made of discarded popcorn bags and candy wrappers.

For Reed, it symbolizes the beauty one can find, even in a “dumpster fire” year like last year.

“Beauty can still come from those things,” she said to the audience in the alley.

Allyson Hatcher-Kendall’s “My View of Kokomo” depicts one of the walking paths in Kokomo, a nod to her daily routine of getting outside amid all the chaos.

Those themes were present during the festival Friday evening — all walks of people from the community, interacting with and amongst art and artists.

The festival continued all day on Saturday with artist demonstrations, a self-guided art walk and music.