Fire in Girard sends two to the hospital
GIRARD, Kan. – Officials respond to a house fire with someone still trapped inside this morning. According to the Girard Police Department, around 10:00 this morning authorities were called to a house fire at 300 East Prairie Street in Girard for a report of a structure fire with a person still inside. When responders arrived on scene, they located 65-year-old Gayla Reinkens still inside the home. She was transported to Girard Hospital.www.koamnewsnow.com
