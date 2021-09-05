Lakers Video: LeBron James Draws Serenade From Fans In Italy
After the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated earlier than expected from the 2021 NBA playoffs, LeBron James and the team experienced an eventful and successful summer. James saw his highly-anticipated film "Space Jam: A New Legacy" release to widespread acclaim and fanfare while the Lakers reloaded their roster with Russell Westbrook and a slew of veterans who all seem content with playing their role and helping the franchise win their 18th NBA Championship.www.lakers365.com
