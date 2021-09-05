CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Lakers Video: LeBron James Draws Serenade From Fans In Italy

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated earlier than expected from the 2021 NBA playoffs, LeBron James and the team experienced an eventful and successful summer. James saw his highly-anticipated film "Space Jam: A New Legacy" release to widespread acclaim and fanfare while the Lakers reloaded their roster with Russell Westbrook and a slew of veterans who all seem content with playing their role and helping the franchise win their 18th NBA Championship.

www.lakers365.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Championship#Lakers Video#The Los Angeles Lakers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Jazz-Lakers Trade Lands Marc Gasol in Utah

The Los Angeles Lakers revamping of their roster may not be complete. There is a chance that by the time training camp rolls around that there are only three players from last year’s team, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Talen Horton-Tucker, who are with the team heading into the 2021-22 NBA season.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 reasons DeAndre Jordan makes zero sense for the Lakers

DeAndre Jordan is on the verge of being bought out by the Brooklyn Nets, according to The Athletic. The Los Angeles Lakers will reportedly be one of the teams eyeing Jordan, should he become a free agent, fresh off signing Rajon Rondo. The Rondo addition is utterly logical: Los Angeles...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Rajon Rondo Has Brutally Honest Comment On Lakers Roster

In recent years, veteran point guard Rajon Rondo has become accustomed to being the oldest players on the roster. But now, that’s all set change as a he rejoins the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021. On Tuesday, the 35-year-old PG expressed his excitement about no longer being only the resident...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Phil Jackson's All-Time Team Vs. Pat Riley's All-Time Team: The Duel Of Two Legendary Coaches

Alongside Hall of Famer Red Auerbach and future Hall of Famer Gregg Popovich, the two greatest coaches in NBA history that immediately come to mind are Phil Jackson and Pat Riley. They both coached the Los Angeles Lakers, and have had some of the best players ever on their teams. Phil Jackson won 11 NBA championships as a coach, including 6 with the Bulls and 5 with the Lakers. Having the luxury of coaching Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Shaquille O’Neal certainly helped him achieve these extraordinary accolades. Phil Jackson was also an executive for the New York Knicks, where he had one of the greatest scorers ever in Carmelo Anthony.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Was The Only High School Player Who Attended Michael Jordan's Top-Secret Workouts In Chicago

One of the biggest regrets for NBA fans is that we can never witness Michael Jordan take on LeBron James. Jordan walked away from the game for good in 2003, just a few months before LeBron James entered the league as the stand-out high school prospect from his draft class. Jordan and LeBron James have had similar success in the NBA, but are very different players.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Nets’ James Harden sends strong warning to LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, rest of NBA

James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets had a frustrating 2020-21 NBA season. They were the preseason favorites to represent the Eastern Conference in the 2021 NBA Finals but got tripped up by Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the playoffs. The reality of which was a bitter pill to swallow for the Nets, considering that they likely would have defeated the Atlanta Hawks in the conference finals. Brooklyn must have also been the favorites in the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns, who took down LeBron James and the Lakers in the opening round of the postseason.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Charles Barkley calls a LeBron James accomplishment ‘one of the greatest things I’ve ever seen in my life’

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley recently pointed out one element of LeBron James’ career that seems to go unnoticed by a lot of folks. There’s a lot of legitimacy to Barkley’s point. James entered the league at a very young age, and he handled the pressure exceptionally well. James, who is coming up on two decades in the NBA, has remained out of trouble throughout his entire career.

Comments / 0

Community Policy