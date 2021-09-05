CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Meet Nate Burleson, The New Full-Time Co-Host On ‘CBS Mornings’

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s a time of exciting new beginnings at CBS News. The network’s flagship weekday morning show moves to its new home in Times Square with a new face on the set starting September 7. Millions already know Nate Burleson as an NFL player and broadcaster, but now...

miami.cbslocal.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Burleson
Person
Gayle King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#Cbs Sports#Cbsmiami#Cbs News#The Nfl Network#Cbs Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLAdWeek

American Ninja Warrior Host, Former NFL Player Akbar Gbajabiamila Joins CBS’ The Talk as Co-Host

The Talk is going against the daytime grain and adding another man to the mix. CBS announced today that NBC American Ninja Warrior host and former NFL player Akbar Gbajabiamila is joining CBS’ daytime panel program The Talk for season 12 as new co-host, joining Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots and Jerry O’Connell. Gbajabiamila replaces Elaine Welteroth, who left the program earlier this week after just one season.
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

CBS thinks it found the next Michael Strahan

That’s what CBS thinks it found in former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson. On Wednesday, CBS announced Burleson will be joining “CBS THIS MORNING” as co-host while maintaining his role as a studio analyst on “THE NFL TODAY.”. If that gig sounds familiar, well, it should. Strahan, the Hall-of-Fame defensive...
TV Showsalabamanews.net

“CBS Mornings” Brings New Name, New Set and a New Look to Morning TV

“CBS Mornings” is the new name for the national morning newscast that airs on CBS 8 from 7-9 a.m., right after “Alabama News Rising.”. “CBS Mornings” will air from a new studio in Times Square, said Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and the CBS Television Stations. The...
TV & VideosSand Hills Express

“CBS Mornings” unveils new team, new studio and new format

CBS News is launching “CBS Mornings” on September 7 from its new studio in Times Square, the division’s co-head Neeraj Khemlani announced Tuesday. The new show will be co-hosted by Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and – the latest addition to the team – Nate Burleson, an Emmy Award-winning sports analyst.
NFLPosted by
Primetimer

The Talk adds Akbar Gbajabiamila as full-time co-host

The former NFL star and American Ninja Warrior commentator is essentially replacing Elaine Welteroth, who stepped down from the CBS daytime talk show on Tuesday. Gbajabiamila is the second male co-host of The Talk after Jerry O'Connell, who was named full-time host earlier this summer.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Primetimer

CBS This Morning

The entire CBS morning schedule will be treated as part of a CBS Mornings franchise, starting Sept. 7, when the CBS morning show moves to its new Times Square studio and officially adds co-host Nate Burleson. CBS This Morning has been the show's title since 2012. "The new moniker signifies an effort to refresh the program, which has seen its audience erode since its founding co-host Charlie Rose was fired in November 2017 over sexual harassment allegations," explains the Los Angeles Times' Stephen Battaglio. CBS Mornings will emphasize the kind of original reporting and more intricate storytelling viewers see on its long-running weekend program CBS Sunday Morning, which is the most-watched morning show in television. CBS Mornings will also use the signature sun logo of CBS Sunday Morning and the Sunday program’s theme music -- Gottfried Reiche’s “Abblasen,” a Baroque-era trumpet fanfare performed by Wynton Marsalis. ALSO: Watch the CBS Mornings announcement.
NFLAdWeek

CBS News Chief Neeraj Khemlani on the CBS Mornings Rebrand: ‘We’re Not Changing Who We Are. We’re Actually Doing More of What We Do Best’

When Neeraj Khemlani joined CBS this past spring as the president and co-head of CBS News and Stations, he referred to the event as “a homecoming.” That’s because Khemlani spent a number of years as a highly-regarded producer on 60 Minutes before leaving to take on executive roles at other media companies, most recently Hearst Newspapers.
NFLAwful Announcing

Your 2021 NFL broadcast primer

NBC will once again be the home of Sunday Night Football and will broadcast Super Bowl LVI from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. SNF has been the #1 ranked primetime show for nine consecutive years. NBC will broadcast 24 games, including 18 broadcasts of SNF, the NFL Kickoff Classic, the...
NFLDecider

Is ‘Thursday Night Football’ on Amazon Prime Tonight? Complete Amazon Prime NFL 2021 Schedule

Thursday nights just got a little better because NFL football is back, baby!. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers begin their title defense as they host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. While much of the 2021 NFL schedule is fairly easy to remember — Monday Night Football airs on ESPN; Sunday Night Football is on NBC — Thursday Night Football is a little different. A variety of channels, streaming services, and apps will broadcast Thursday Night Football games in 2021, including NBC, Peacock Premium, FOX, NFL Network, the Yahoo Sports app, NFL app, and Prime Video. It it confusing? Sure. But Decider’s here to provide you with a complete breakdown of the 2021 Thursday Night Football schedule.
NFLPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Talk Has Already Found A New Permanent Co-Host After The Latest Departure

2021 has been a tumultuous time when it comes to CBS' The Talk, as the long-running daytime talk show has lost three of its permanent hosts, with the most recent departure coming less than two weeks before the new season is set to start. Fortunately, the show managed to find a new permanent co-host without wasting any time, and the new pick will be a familiar face both to regular viewers of The Talk as well as American Ninja Warrior over on NBC: Akbar Gbajabiamila.
NFLPosted by
Rolling Stone

NFL Live Stream 2021: How to Watch Football Online Without Cable

The 2021-22 football season is officially underway, and while the best way to catch all of the games is still on conventional cable, cord cutters can still get in on the action with a few smart hacks. While the 32 teams took to the field last year in a modified season due to Covid-19, the 2021 NFL season has actually expanded to a 17-game schedule (up from a 16-game regular season). The NFL has also expanded the playoff field from 12 teams to 14 teams, effectively allowing one more wild-card team from each conference (this was first introduced last year). The Tampa...
TV & VideosPosted by
DoYouRemember?

‘Jeopardy!’ Officially Names Its Permanent Hosts

Jeopardy! has officially named Alex Trebek‘s successor. The show has hosted a series of guest hosts since Alex passed away last year. Many celebrities have lobbied for the job, but ultimately executive producer Mike Richards was named new Jeopardy! host. Actress Mayim Bialik, best known for her roles in Blossom...
TV Seriesviralhatch.com

Remember little Jake Harper from Two and a Half Men? This is him now

In the popular American television sitcom “Two and a Half Men” we met Angus T. Jones as Jake Harper, a sweet little boy, but a little bit silly. At the age of 10, Angus was offered the role of Jake Harper in Two and a Half Men. The series became known around the world and this helped Angus reach a salary of $ 300,000 per episode, becoming the highest paid child on TV.

Comments / 0

Community Policy