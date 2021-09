Antiabortion movement strikes in the birthplace of Roe v. Wade. I lived in Texas from 1987 to 1992 and was a volunteer with what was then the Texas Abortion Rights Action League (now Avow). During that time, I had the privilege of meeting Sarah Weddington, the attorney who argued and won Roe v. Wade before the Supreme Court. The case originated in Texas when, in 1970, Weddington and her cocounsel filed suit against Henry Wade, the Dallas district attorney and the person responsible for enforcing the state’s antiabortion statute. The issue in question was whether federal or state governments could ban a pregnant woman’s right to an abortion.