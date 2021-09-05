CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Next Gen Console Chip Shortage May Extend Into 2023

By Andrew Kiya
Siliconera
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToshiba Corporation, one of the largest manufacturers producing the semiconductor chip used in the hardware of next-gen consoles, has revealed that the current shortage will last until September 2022 at the earliest. Furthermore, Toshiba’s director Takeshi Kamebuchi has stated that there is a possibility Toshiba may be unable to fully serve some customers until 2023. The statement doesn’t specify whether these customers would include Sony or Microsoft, though. [Thanks, Bloomberg!]

www.siliconera.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consoles#Next Gen#Toshiba Corporation#Bloomberg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
SONY
Related
Video GamesPosted by
The Independent

Where to buy Xbox series X: Restock updates and how to pre-order Microsoft’s next-gen console

Follow live: Xbox series X stock tracking UK – here’s where to buy Microsoft’s next-generation consoleWe’re ten months into the launch of the Xbox series X, and Microsoft’s next-generation console continues to elude customers. While the cheaper, less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find at most retailers, supplies of the X are sparse across the globe. Restocks are arriving with increasing regularity but the consoles are snapped up almost as quickly they appear.Microsoft isn’t the only company with a supply chain problem. Rival Sony is also facing shortages of its PlayStation 5 console, with delays blamed on everything...
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Insurgency: Sandstorm is finally coming to consoles next month

Tactical shooter Insurgency: Sandstorm will be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One September 29th, publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer New World Interactive have confirmed. Three editions of the game are now available to preorder: Standard, Deluxe, and Gold. The Deluxe Edition comes bundled with the Year 1 Pass,...
TechnologyNewsChannel 36

TSMC Raises Chip Prices Due to Supply Shortage

WENY-- Cell Phones, laptops and any other gadget in your household has a chip inside of it. Many of these chips are made by the TSMC which has just announced that they will be raising their prices by 10 to 20 percent. The chip shortage is something that car manufacturers...
EconomyElectronicsWeekly.com

Is this the worst chip shortage ever?

Is this the worst semi shortage in the industry’s history? 52 week lead-times on some parts, double and triple ordering, parts being diverted to the grey market – all the usual signs of a chip famine are with us. “I’m an old-timer and I’ve watched these feast-famine cycles since I...
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

TSMC Is Raising Chip Prices, Your Next Smartphone May Cost More

It looks like the chip shortage is rearing its ugly head again. According to The Verge, TSMC is raising chip prices. The reason for this is that everybody needs to get their hands on chips. TSMC is raising prices as a result of this problem. Unfortunately, that means the prices of our favorite tech may increase as well.
Technologygamepressure.com

Chip Shortages Affect All Companies Except One

The chip deficit continues and there is no indication that this situation will end anytime soon. Apple as it seems is immune to the problems for now. Optimistic forecasts from industry analysts assume that the current chip shortage will be resolved in the coming months. Retailers and wholesalers, on the other hand, expect the problem to get worse as the demand remains high.
Video Gamesplayer.one

Crusader Kings 3 Coming to Next-Gen Consoles

Crusader Kings 3 is finally coming to consoles, the first title in the series. It’s going to be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The Crusader Kings franchise has long been appreciated by a lot of gamers due to the deep strategy. The first in the franchise was released back in 2004, while the Crusader Kings 3 was launched in September 2020.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Deathloop Next-Gen Immersion Trailer

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Arkane Lyon have shared a new Deathloop next-gen immersion trailer, focused on the game’s immersive next-gen features. The new trailer goes over the game’s “stunning visuals” as well as the DualSense wireless controller haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and the built-in speaker use. Here’s the new...
Video Gameslordsofgaming.net

Iron Harvest Is Officially Coming To Consoles Next Month

Iron Harvest has been one of the best RTS games to release on PC in recent memory. The new IP from King Art Games not only offers a comprehensive multiplayer experience but also a phenomenal single-player campaign. Now Xbox and PlayStation players will be able to experience the RTS game in all of its dieselpunk glory next month.
ElectronicsIEEE Spectrum

Next-Gen Chips Will Be Powered From Below

For a time, each new processor churned out more waste heat than the last. Had these chips kept on the trajectory they were following in the early 2000s, they would soon have packed about 6,400 watts onto each square centimeter—the power flux on the surface of the sun. Things never...
FIFAattackofthefanboy.com

GTA 5 PS5 Next-Gen Gameplay May Have Been Shown Off in New Trailer

Beauty, Friendship, Wonder and Success. These are just some of the words Sony has used in their latest Playstation advertisement, which has seemingly revealed a small glimpse of next generation Grand Theft Auto V gameplay, ever so sneakily. The latest trailer, included below, consists of various quick glances into many popular gaming titles. Such as Horizon Zero Dawn, Ratchet & Clank, FIFA 22 and most importantly, Grand Theft Auto V running on the next generation system.
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

Cyberpunk 2077’s next-gen update may not release this year

Despite previously promising next-gen updates for late 2021, CD Projekt “can’t say with full certainty” that the next-gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 will come out this year. “Keeping in mind the lessons we have learned during the past year and taking into account that this project...
Video Gameslordsofgaming.net

Cyberpunk 2077 Next Gen Patch May Slip Into 2022

There was no doubt that Cyberpunk 2077 was a disappointing release for many fans. After being one of the most anticipated games of 2020, it quickly became one of the biggest disaster launches in years. It however looks like CD Projekt Red is still dedicated to making Cyberpunk 2077 the game they promised it to be but this may take more time then anticipated. During the company’s latest financial call, it was revealed that, although they are still aiming for this year’s release, they cannot guarantee delivery of the next-generation patches for Cyberpunk 2077.
Video GamesIGN

The Chip Shortage Affecting Gaming 'Will Remain Very Tight' Until at Least Next September

The chip shortage currently affecting all parts of gaming is not likely to let up until the end of next year, according to Toshiba. In a new report from Bloomberg, the publication writes that Toshiba Corp., one of the major companies that creates power-regulating chips found in graphics cards, gaming consoles, and more, says the chip shortage will likely continue through the end of 2022.
ComputersApple Insider

Apple may delay MacBook Pro launch over chip shortages

Contradictory new report suggests that the global chip shortage is affecting production of the forthcoming MacBook Pro models, and that Apple will delay its launch. Apple's expected new 14-inch MacBook Pro, and 16-inch MacBook Pro, have previously faced delays with production even postponed in April 2021. That delay was said to be because of the global component shortage, and is conceivably why Apple did not reveal the new models at WWDC 2021 as anticipated.
RetailZDNet

Smartphone sales are riding out the global chip shortage

Despite some unfavorable circumstances, including the ongoing global health crisis and a shortage of semiconductors, the smartphone's bumper year continues. According to technology research firm Gartner, global smartphone sales totaled almost 329 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 10.8% year-on-year – and sales are set to keep growing.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Cyberpunk 2077 and Witcher 3 Next-Gen Console Updates Not a Lock for 2021 Says CDPR

Cyberpunk 2077’s 2020 launch was a bit of a disaster, but some still-hopeful fans have been looking forward to the promised 2021 release of the game’s current/next-gen console update as a relaunch of sorts for the game. Well, you might not want to hold your breath. During a webcast detailing CDPR’s financials for the first half of 2021, SVP of business development Michal Nowakowski admitted that while the company is aiming to get PS5/XSX updates for Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 out this year, they can’t guarantee it’s going to happen (thanks to Video Games Chronicle for the transcription).
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Dell’s business is booming despite the shortage of chips

“We had strong results this quarter,” said Tom Sweet, CFO at Dell Technologies. “All of the company’s businesses are growing.” In fact, it is the best second quarter Dell has ever had. This is particularly noteworthy in view of the global supply problems. “The only constant (in this unpredictable environment) was an unprecedented demand for technology,” said Dell’s Chief Operations Officer Jeff Clark.

Comments / 0

Community Policy