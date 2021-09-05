Next Gen Console Chip Shortage May Extend Into 2023

There was no doubt that Cyberpunk 2077 was a disappointing release for many fans. After being one of the most anticipated games of 2020, it quickly became one of the biggest disaster launches in years. It however looks like CD Projekt Red is still dedicated to making Cyberpunk 2077 the game they promised it to be but this may take more time then anticipated. During the company’s latest financial call, it was revealed that, although they are still aiming for this year’s release, they cannot guarantee delivery of the next-generation patches for Cyberpunk 2077.