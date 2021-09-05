Next Gen Console Chip Shortage May Extend Into 2023
Toshiba Corporation, one of the largest manufacturers producing the semiconductor chip used in the hardware of next-gen consoles, has revealed that the current shortage will last until September 2022 at the earliest. Furthermore, Toshiba’s director Takeshi Kamebuchi has stated that there is a possibility Toshiba may be unable to fully serve some customers until 2023. The statement doesn’t specify whether these customers would include Sony or Microsoft, though. [Thanks, Bloomberg!]www.siliconera.com
