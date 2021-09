WAUKESHA, Wis. – After a two-year, 670 day wait, the Carroll men's soccer program is ready to show the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin what they've got. The Pioneers are coming off a 2019 season that saw tremendous growth, but it wasn't where they wanted to be after finishing 7-10 and 0-8 in the CCIW. "We experienced a lot early success and learned a lot in the CCIW portion of our schedule." said Head Coach Derek Marie, "We had so many young guys playing big minutes we had to learn some games the hard way, and that's often through failure or losses."