CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

A new $350 million Bering Sea fish fight could hinge on a miniature Canadian railroad

By Nat Herz, Alaska Public Media
ktoo.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA high-seas legal fight is causing havoc for one of Alaska’s biggest commercial fisheries, the Bering Sea pollock harvest out of Dutch Harbor. The quickly escalating saga involves hundreds of millions of dollars in fines, a miniature Canadian railway and Donald Trump’s personal lawyer and it stems from the way that one of Alaska’s biggest fishing companies, American Seafoods, is using an exemption in the federal law that typically allows only U.S. ships to move cargo between U.S. ports.

www.ktoo.org

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Alaska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Gross
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Marc Kasowitz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Fish Company#Fish Processing#American Seafoods#Alaska Reefer Management#Asian#European#O Hara Corp#Glacier Fish Co#Arctic Storm Inc#Kasowitz Benson Torres#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Canada
Country
Singapore
Related
Agriculturenationalfisherman.com

Bering Sea crabbers talk shutdown, facing biomass disaster head on

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced on Friday, Sept. 3, that the Bristol Bay red king crab fishery would be closed for the 2021-22 season, for the first time in 25 years. The announcement came in advance of the management decision-making process, providing the crab fleet time to make any possible adjustments.
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Jones Act penalties under new Biden interpretation add up for Alaska pollock shippers, could cause shortages

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has cause havoc in the Alaska pollock fishery by issuing Jones Act penalty of about S350 million, according to The Maritime Executive. The trade publication reported that a lawsuit has been filed by Alaska Reefer Management, a subsidiary of American Seafoods Company over the massive fine. The $350 million in fines could mean pollock prices on the East Coast are seen, or shortages of the popular fish could result across much of the country.
Politicskmxt.org

Alaska Fisheries Report September 09, 2021

On This Week’s Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: Big Fines Over a Tiny Railroad, Fisherman Nominated to Board of Fish, Chignik Struggles with Poor Runs. A high-seas legal fight is causing havoc for one of Alaska’s biggest commercial fisheries, the pollock harvest out of Dutch Harbor. The quickly escalating saga involves hundreds of millions of dollars in fines, a miniature Canadian railway and Donald Trump’s personal lawyer.
Alaska Statektoo.org

Interior secretary postpones Alaska trip, citing rising COVID rates

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has postponed a trip to Alaska this month, citing the state’s COVID-19 rate. “Out of an abundance of caution given rising COVID rates and in consultation with Alaska Native, local and federal leaders, the Interior Department today postponed the Secretary’s visit to Alaska until later this year,” the announcement on Wednesday said. “This visit is critically important to the Secretary and to the mission of the Department, and the kind of robust community engagement desired would not be possible given health and safety concerns throughout the regions.”
TrafficArkansas Online

U.S. railroad in talks over Canadian bid

OMAHA, Neb. -- Kansas City Southern is in talks with Canadian Pacific to determine whether its $31 billion bid for the railroad is the best offer on the table after regulators rejected a key part of Canadian National's $33.6 billion bid last week. Kansas City Southern said Saturday that its...
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Independent

Biden opens 80m acres in Gulf of Mexico for oil drilling in wake of climate-driven Hurricane Ida

Environmentalists are going to court over the Biden administration’s sale of oil leases in the Gulf of Mexico after yet another climate-driven hurricane has devastated the region.The Department of Interior announced last week that it is opening up 80 million acres for oil and gas drilling. The government estimates that the sale will produce 1.12 billion barrels of oil over the next 50 years. Earthjustice, an environmental legal non-profit is leading the action on behalf of a number of conservation groups against Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.The environmentalists argue in...
Maine Stateislandadvantages.com

Lobster fishing banned in huge swath of Maine waters

The federal government will close 967 square miles of the Gulf of Maine to lobster fishing from October to January every year in order to protect the endangered right whale, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced on August 31. Regulators said the closed area, Lobster Management Area 1...
Societyktoo.org

Border with Russia to open for Bering Strait Festival in 2022

Next year, Alaska’s international border with Russia will open for the Bering Strait Festival. The seven-day festival is an effort to bring together residents of the high north from both sides of the strait, some of whom are relatives, and to honor their shared culture. It will include a cultural summit, an Indigenous peoples’ forum, traditional sports competitions and then a 43-mile boat crossing from Uelen in Russia’s Chukotsky District to Wales, on Alaska’s Seward Peninsula.
New York Post

$29 billion Canadian bid for US railroad screeches to a halt

The US Surface Transportation Board (STB) on Tuesday rejected a voting trust proposed by Canadian National Railway for its $29 billion deal to buy US railroad operator Kansas City Southern. The rail regulator’s ruling is a blow to Canadian National, which is locked in a takeover battle for Kansas City...
MilitaryPosted by
PRX

The US is building a military base in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Micronesian residents have questions.

The United States is slated to get a new military base — this time in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Last month, during high-level talks in Honolulu, the US Indo-Pacific Command and the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) agreed to build a new base in the island nation, an archipelago of more than 600 islands strewn across the Western Pacific, some 3,700 miles from Hawaii.
kdll.org

Sockeye run overescaped by 1 million fish

Nearly 2.5 million late-run sockeye are projected to pass through the Kenai River by the end of the month, overescaping the river by over one million fish. Those numbers concern fishermen like Joe Dragseth, a drift-netter in Kenai. He said he worries about the health of the river. And he said it’s unfair commercial fishermen have been restricted while so many fish have made it up the river.
Energy IndustryKXL

NW Government Is Leading Us Back Into The Dark Ages

Ready for blackouts here in the Pacific Northwest? Because they’re coming. Forecasts by the Northwest Regional Power Planning agency put the likelihood of blackouts at one chance in three by 2023…better odds than you find at Spirit Mountain or Aliana. An alert today reminded me of this. California’s power “system...
PoliticsWashington Examiner

China threatens to send warships inside US territorial waters

China, on Wednesday, threatened to send warships into U.S. territorial waters. The Global Times called on People's Liberation Army Navy warships to travel to "U.S. military bases in the Asia-Pacific and the U.S. allies' coastlines to conduct close-in reconnaissance operations and declare freedom of navigation." The editorial added that "the U.S. will definitely see the PLA show up at its doorstep in the not-too-distant future."
ktoo.org

Environmentalists threaten lawsuit over Southeast Alaska wolf population

A coalition of conservationists warn they’re preparing to sue for federal protections of Southeast Alaska’s wolves if the Biden administration doesn’t take concrete action soon. Last year, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service accepted a petition filed by Alaska- and national-based environmental groups calling for the Alexander Archipelago wolf to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy