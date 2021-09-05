S.D. pheasant population, and hunting industry, on steady decline

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has concluded their annual Roadside Pheasant Survey, and all indications are it will be another good hunting season. In the regions where less snow fell, the counts were better, but where there was more snow and ice, they were down. This essentially averages out to a population that is relatively unchanged from 2020 at 20 birds per a 30-mile radius. Three regions, northwest, north central and west central, averaged more than 30 birds per route, the first time since 2007. The central region saw a 25 percent increase. The northeast and east central regions were reported about the same as their 10-year averages. “Hunters can expect a good pheasant season for most of the state again this year, with the best hunting being north of I-80,” says Upland Wildlife Research Biologist, Todd Bogenschutz. Based on the survey, hunters can expect to harvest 250,000 to 350,000 roosters again this year, which would match the second highest bird harvest in the past 12 years. “Bird harvest relies heavily on the number of hunters in the field and last year, we saw an increase of 10,000 pheasant hunters from 2019 that was reflected in our increased harvest,” Bogenschutz says. An estimated 62,000 hunters participated in 2020, the most since 2019. The report from the 2021 survey can be found by following the link included below.