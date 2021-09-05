xQc Reveals Why He Still Can't Stream From His Own Home
One of Twitch's most popular streamers, Felix "xQc" Lengyel, has been broadcasting from a variety of different locations over the past month or so. Those who frequently tune in to xQc's streams may have noticed the many changes of locale thanks to the constant shifts in backgrounds. And while it might seem strange for one of the biggest streamers on Twitch to not have a constant base of operation, xQc has now opened up about why he can't stay in his own home at the moment.comicbook.com
