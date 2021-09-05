xQc Reveals Why He Still Can't Stream From His Own Home

Asmongold first found fame streaming World of Warcraft, but has since branched out to other games, as well. There's one game the streamer does not seem interested in, however, and that's Genshin Impact. During a stream of Gamescom Opening Night live, Asmongold made it clear that miHoYo's title has drawn his interest, and he would play the game if it "didn’t have all that bulls**t in it." While the streamer did not elaborate on this point, it seems that he was referring to the game's use of microtransactions. Asmongold has been critical of the industry practice in the past, taking particular issue with their use in games like New World.