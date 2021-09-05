CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Ford Mustang Mach-E Takes A Third World Record

By Jake Lingeman
Posted by 
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ford is elbowing its way into the crossover EV market with the strong-selling and good-looking Mustang Mach-E crossover. It's our current favorite for its spacious interior, thoughtful tech, and snappy powertrain. But as it tries to get into more customers' hands, it needs to keep making news. We think three world records will do it.

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Third World#Ev#Guinness World Records#Land S End#Mfg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

Ford Falcon GT Sells For $1.8 Million

There’s more to this story than just a lot of cash changing hands…. Australian muscle cars just keep selling for more and more lately, with the latest example being this immaculate 1972 Ford XA Falcon GTHO Phase IV. As 1 of 4 made, it’s one rare bird, plus it’s the only one of that small group which is road-legal, a fact which helped it net a shocking $1.8 million. Some are claiming this sale sets a new record in Australia for an Australian-made road-going car, although that’s being debated (more on that later).
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

S650 Ford Mustang: Next and Last V8 Muscle Car

Ford’s next all-new Mustang will be the last V8 Muscle Car made. There have been rumors of a V8 Dodge Barracuda floating around to be sold next to a new electric Challenger. But while that seems far-fetched, we know a new Mustang is coming in 2022 as a 2023 model.
CarsTop Speed

2022 Ford Focus ST Edition

Ford today announced a new, special edition version of the Focus ST five-door hot hatchback that enhances driving dynamics with upgraded suspension and light-weight wheels for ultimate road and track driving experiences, alongside unique exterior and interior specifications. The Focus ST Edition is available to order in selected European markets,...
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Experience The Most Powerful Mustang In Ford History

This 2021 GT500 is the epitome of modern muscle. There are very few cars out there as impressive as the GT500. The new Mustang Shelby GT500 debuted in the fall of 2019 as the most powerful street-legal Ford ever, yes, ever. From the floor mats to the rear tires, this Pony Car is a fully loaded beast. A supercharged 5.2-liter engine was designed to push the Mustang like a rocket ship with over 700 horses leaving the engine to move the rear tires. The winning formula makes the 2021 GT500 a sub-11-second monster in the quarter-mile, and a 0-60 mph of mid-three seconds.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

This Ford Prototype Is Coming For The Jeep Wrangler 392

The launch of the new Ford Bronco has been plagued with issues. Early adopters are encountering quality issues with the roof, prompting Ford to delay production of the 2021 model and fix every current model. Despite this, Ford has still found time to test out the new hardcore Bronco Warthog. This will be the new range-topping version of the Bronco - think of it as the SUV equivalent to the Ford F-150 Raptor. The crew over at TFLnow spotted a camouflaged prototype of the Bronco Warthog roaming the streets, gave chase, and managed to capture it on the move.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Mystery Ford GT Prowling Detroit "Doesn't Belong To Ford"

The Ford GT has stunned onlookers since its inception in the 1960s. Back then it was called the GT40, because of its height in inches. It stunned the world when it won the 24 Hours of Le Mans and it stunned Americans again in 2005 when the reimagined Ford GT hit the streets. Fast forward to 2016 and you can guess what happened both on the track and off.
CarsTop Speed

These Cars Pack The Smallest V-8 Engines Ever Put In a Road-Going Vehicle

For as long as most of us can remember, V-8 engines are associated with big power and big displacement. Although this is true for most of them, there are those that don’t share their bigger counterparts’ performance capabilities. Nevertheless, some of these engines pack a surprising amount of punch for their size. On top of that, you can find a lot of them in some pretty epic vehicles.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

What Is a Terminator Mustang? Think Superchargers, Snakes, and SVT

The Knockout Punch that Put Chevy's Camaro on Ice for 7 Years. It seems supremely unfair that many of history's most celebrated performance machines get dumbed down to their peak horsepower stats, but they are merely convenient mile markers. Gearheads know the significance of the numbers 225, 505, and 707 (spoiler alert: Fox Mustang, LS7 C6 Corvette, Dodge Hellcat), but the reality is that the horsepower ratings of our favorite cars are placeholders for a raft of other facts and figures that our non-gearhead listener friends would rather not be subjected to. In the performance Hall of Fame, the horsepower number "390" was for the longest time associated with the A12-optioned 440 Mopars of 1969, but for a new generation, 390 hp means only one thing: the 2003 to 2004 Ford SVT Cobra "Terminator" Mustang.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

This Corvette-Based Supercar Has Two V8 Engines In The Back

If the name Gordon Tronson doesn’t ring a bell in your head, don’t worry - he is not quite famous outside the tuning scene he is occupying. But in the world of twin-engine hot rods, sports cars, and supercars he is a rockstar. He’s made several absolutely bonkers creations, including a Ford Model T with two Ford-sourced racing engines, a Ford Econoline with four (!) engines, and even a four-engine Harley motorcycle. One of his early projects was a Lamborghini Countach built by Tronson from scratch using a 1/24 scale model as a guide.
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

The most underrated cars ever made

Not all great cars get the recognition they deserve. Some genuinely brilliant cars seem to slip under the radar. We’ve pulled together a list of some of the most underrated cars of the past 60 years to give them the pat on the back they truly deserve. Which cars would you add to our list of 40?
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford Mustang 767 Edition Mach 1 Is More Powerful Than A Shelby GT500

Depending on where you buy a Ford Mustang, you won't necessarily be getting the same bang for your buck. The Mustang Mach 1 is evidence of this; it made its European debut last year and while this may have pleased Mustang fans in that region, they have to make do with a detuned version of the Coyote V8 engine. But a Mustang tuner called Clive Sutton decided that the UK deserved a more powerful Mach 1 after all. That's why the company has revealed this, the 767 Edition Mustang Mach 1. In case you're wondering, yes, the '767' in the name equates to the amount of horsepower this special edition of the Mustang has on tap.
Home & GardenTop Speed

A One of a Kind 1967 Ford Mustang Custom Coupe Cruises Into Barrett Jackson

This is a no-expense-spared build unlike any other. This custom Mustang Coupe is rocking a retro style in a modern package. With subtle body mods such as metal-fabricated side scoops and trunk spoiler, along with a nipped and shaven front and rear painted bumpers, the gorgeous body has been finished with Agate Black pearl paint. The glossy tail panel and front grille components, as well as the paint-matched side scoop grilles and chrome highlights, lend subtly assertive tones and help define the car’s personality. The inclusion of LED lights in the front parking/turn, reverse, and taillights modernize the design and functioning of the vehicle while retaining its traditional appeal.
Buying CarsTruth About Cars

Junkyard Find: 1986 Ford Mustang LX Hatchback

Because the 1979-1993 Fox Mustang remains so popular with enthusiasts, I don’t find so many non–crashed examples in the big self-service car graveyards I frequent. In fact, these days I see more 1974–1978 Mustang IIs than I do Fox Mustangs (unless you consider the 1994-2004 SN95 Mustang to be a true Fox). Last week, I found this very solid ’86 Mustang LX hatchback in a Denver yard, and my camera was ready for it.
MotorsportsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Ford Mustang Mach-1 vs BMW M4 Drag Race: Who Wins?

Is there anything purer than a drag race when it comes to measuring one supercar’s performance versus another? Of course, there is a myriad of scientific tests that can be utilized to compare and contrast two different vehicles. Yet, none of those tests are nearly as fun as a good old-fashioned drag race.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

What Do YouWant From the Next Ford Mustang?

Ford boss Jim Farley wants the next 'Stang to be the kind of car kids have up on their bedroom wall. What do you want out of it?. When Ford CEO Jim Farley sat down with The Drive for an interview at last month's Monterey Car Week—the full transcript of which you can read here—he talked in-depth about what's next for the Blue Oval. This unsurprisingly involved the Mustang, and when our own Kyle Cheromcha asked what he wanted for the next-gen pony car, Farley responded, "For my kid to have it on his wall. Or on his phone." This got us wondering. What do you all want from the next Ford Mustang?
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

C8 Corvette Stingray Sets Quarter-Mile World Record

The Chevrolet C8 Corvette is proving to be seriously popular, and Chevy seems to be struggling somewhat to keep up with demand. The reason for this high demand? The C8 is just so damn good. This mid-engine American sports car punches way above its weight and is a serious performance bargain. Despite GM's best efforts to thwart tuners from messing around with the Corvette's powertrain, the aftermarket has been pushing massive power figures mostly thanks to turbocharging, and these tuned C8s have been setting crazy quarter-mile times. We recently covered YouTuber Emelia Hartford's unofficial quarter-mile record run of 9.36 seconds at 147 mph, but the same tuners who helped her out have now beaten that time in a big way.
Buying CarsCarscoops

This Ford Mustang Shelby GT-H Convertible Used To Be A Hertz Rental Car

There have been a dizzying number if Ford Mustang variants produced over the decades and among the most intriguing are the Shelby GT-H models that were built in partnership with rental car giant Hertz. Hertz, Ford, and Shelby collaborated on the car with it being available through Hertz’s Rent-a-Racer Program....
Carsmotor1.com

Mustang, Camaro, Challenger fight in all-American drag race in the UK

What do the Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro, and Dodge Challenger have in common? Easy – they're all muscle cars that are quite popular in straight-line races in North America. What happens when these three visit UK's Carwow? A drag race, of course, and that's what we exactly have here. More...
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Ford Was Caught Off Guard by Mustang Mach-E GT’s Popularity

The GT is currently the most expensive (and powerful) trim in the Mach-E lineup. Regardless of what you think about the Mustang Mach-E, it has been a fantastic foray into electrification for Ford. And by the looks of it, the upcoming performance trim, the Mach-E GT, is lining up to be another speedy hit. In fact, demand for the electrified pony car SUV has been so strong that it even surprised the highest of ranks at the Blue Oval.
Carsinsideevs.com

Ford Mustang Mach-E: Review After 9,000 Miles

Over eight months after first deliveries commenced, numerous Mustang Mach-E owners are now posting online about their long-term experience with Ford’s electric crossover. One such owner is YouTuber New Ride Reviews, who picked up his Standard Range RWD Mach-E a number of months ago. Due to his long commute he has driven almost 9,000 miles in it, believing it to be one of the highest mileage Mach-Es.

Comments / 0

Community Policy