Ford Mustang Mach-E Takes A Third World Record

Ford boss Jim Farley wants the next 'Stang to be the kind of car kids have up on their bedroom wall. What do you want out of it?. When Ford CEO Jim Farley sat down with The Drive for an interview at last month's Monterey Car Week—the full transcript of which you can read here—he talked in-depth about what's next for the Blue Oval. This unsurprisingly involved the Mustang, and when our own Kyle Cheromcha asked what he wanted for the next-gen pony car, Farley responded, "For my kid to have it on his wall. Or on his phone." This got us wondering. What do you all want from the next Ford Mustang?