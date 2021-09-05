CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants odds, expert picks and prediction

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Dodgers (86-50) and San Francisco Giants (86-50) meet for the rubber match of a three-game NL West series Sunday. First pitch is set for 7:08 p.m. ET at Oracle Park. Let's analyze the lines around the Dodgers vs. Giantsodds with MLB picks and predictions. RHP Walker Buehler...

MLBPosted by
FanSided

San Diego Padres: Schedule not favorable for Wild Card chase

Entering play on Tuesday, the San Diego Padres held a one-game lead over the Cincinnati Reds in the chase for the final National League Wild Card spot. Can the Padres hang on to that lead with a brutal schedule for the rest of September and October?. Here’s why the San...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers troll Nolan Arenado after Justin Turner diving play

Oooh, well, what do we have here? A Dodgers icon robbing a man who could’ve been a Dodgers icon if the chips had fallen a little differently, but instead is currently scuffling towards the middle of the Wild Card picture in St. Louis?. Yes. That is exactly what we have...
MLBSportsGrid

Kris Bryant Out of Giants Lineup Tuesday

Susan Slusser reports San Francisco Giants outfielder/third baseman Kris Bryant will sit out of Tuesday’s matchup with the Colorado Rockies. Bryant has been dealing with a minor wrist injury, last playing in the Giants’ 10-5 win Monday, going 1-for-4. A trade deadline acquisition from the Chicago Cubs, Bryant has played 30 games, hitting .268 with a .333 OBP and six home runs. In 93 games with the Cubs, Bryant slashed .267/.358/.503 with 18 home runs.
MLBSportsGrid

3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Stacks for Tuesday 9/7/21

Stacks are the backbone of cashing daily fantasy baseball lineups. Correlation drives upside, creating the potential to place high or even win GPPs when your selected stacks explode offensively. This column will do the digging and the dirty work to determine which stacks are worth rostering each day. Scoring upside...
MLBOCRegister

Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw gets through rehab start for OKC

ST. LOUIS — Clayton Kershaw is his own toughest critic and he sounded thoroughly unimpressed after pitching three innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday night. “Felt alright, overall. Stuff wasn’t that great,” the Dodgers left-hander said. “But I did it, got through it. We’ll see how I feel tomorrow and go from there.”
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers Highlights: Chris Taylor Homers, Max Scherzer Dominates Cardinals

The Los Angeles Dodgers scored four runs in the first inning and that was all they needed in the game as Max Scherzer dominated the St. Louis Cardinals in a 5-1 win. The Dodgers opened the scoring in the first on a single from Mookie Betts that drove in Trea Turner, who reached on a leadoff ground-rule a double and was moved over to third base on a single from Max Muncy.
MLBaudacy.com

LEADING OFF: Dodgers' Urías seeks MLB-leading 17th win

A look at what's happening around the majors today:. Dodgers lefty Julio Urías (16-3, 3.11 ERA) tries to add to his major league-leading win total when he pitches at St. Louis. The 25-year-old is 7-0 in his last 12 starts. In that span, he has allowed more than two earned...
MLBHuffingtonPost

Simu Liu Throws Superheroic First Pitch At San Francisco Giants Game

Simu Liu didn’t save all his moves for the box-office Marvel hit “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings﻿.”. The star spared some superhero acrobatics to throw out a memorable ceremonial first pitch before the Giants-Dodgers game on Sunday in San Francisco. Liu threw a strike and leaped into...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Average dips to .161

Bellinger went hitless in three at-bats during Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Cardinals, sinking his season average to .161. Amid Bellinger's season-long offensive slide, manager Dave Roberts acknowledged just over a week ago that the 2019 National League MVP would begin sitting more regularly against left-handed pitching. It's unclear if that plan remains in place after AJ Pollock (hamstring) was moved to the injured list over the weekend, as Bellinger started and batted eighth Tuesday against southpaw J.A. Happ. Bellinger stayed in the lineup for a fourth straight game Wednesday -- this time versus right-hander Adam Wainwright -- but he continued to struggle. Though he hasn't enjoyed a hot streak at any point in 2021, Bellinger has performed especially poor over the past month. Since his two-homer game versus the Phillies on Aug. 11, Bellinger is slashing .108/.128/.145 while striking out at a 26.7 percent rate.
MLBNBC Washington

Nationals GM Mike Rizzo Rooting for Max Scherzer, Trea Turner's Success In LA

Rizzo rooting for Scherzer, Turner's success with Dodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Since the trade deadline, the Los Angeles Dodgers have been lighting Major League Baseball on fire. They're 26-8 and a lot of their success can be attributed to their trade for Nationals stars Max Scherzer and Trea Turner.
NFLchatsports.com

Dodgers: Former teammate sheds light on Clayton Kershaw’s impending free agency

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 01: Clayton Kershaw #22 and catcher A.J. Ellis #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers embrace after the final out of the game against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on May 1, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Kershaw pitched a complete game shutout as the Dodgers won 1-0. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)
MLBTrue Blue LA

Dodgers take on Padres at home for 3 games

The summer of baseball has looked quite different for two teams that were supposed to be the biggest rivalry in baseball this year. The Dodgers have scrambled, scratched, and fought to win 39-22 since early July. The Padres are 25-33 in that same time — 15.5 games out of first place. And yet, the Padres are still in contention for that elusive second Wild Card spot (currently closely battling the Cincinnati Reds).
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Spokesman Denies Red Sox Player’s Troubling Accusation

Boston Red Sox outfielder Hunter Renfroe made headlines earlier this week for leading his team to a much-needed win over the Tampa Bay Rays. On Thursday, he found himself once again in the headlines, only this time it was for the wrong reasons. During an appearance on WEEI’s “Merloni &...

