Todd Chrisley Tells Chloe No Quitting Allowed, Unless There’s Ice Cream

Chloe Chrisley got sassy with daddy Todd in a video clip featured on Instagram recently. The official Instagram account for Chrisley Knows Best has been uploading lots of video clips lately. This is largely in promotion of the new season of Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley. One video uploaded to the profile a few days ago featured Chloe getting extra sassy with Todd. Julie Chrisley could be heard cracking up in the background as she was HERE for the fire in the belly of this feisty little one.