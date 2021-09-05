CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Todd Chrisley Tells Chloe No Quitting Allowed, Unless There's Ice Cream

Chrisley Knows Best fans are excited that new episodes have returned to USA Network. The patriarch of the show, Todd shares a teaser trailer on his Instagram. This trailer features Chloe and she’s more adorable than ever. For viewers just tuning in, Chloe is Todd and Julie’s granddaughter. However, they’ve adopted her. Keep reading to find out what’s going on with Chloe and why there’s ice cream involved.

