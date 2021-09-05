When WWE Fans Can Reportedly Expect To See The Rock Wrestle Again
WWE's biggest stars often leave the ring behind for Hollywood but, sooner or later, they come back. Of course, few have been nearly as successful in Hollywood as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who has consistently been one of the highest-paid actors for years now. Johnson's rampant work schedule has made it harder for him to return for any meaningful run though, now, reports suggest that his return has been revealed.www.cinemablend.com
Comments / 1