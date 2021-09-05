CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cubs mindful of Hendricks' workload after 60-game season

Kyle Hendricks has struggled lately as his innings have climbed, but the Cubs are not necessarily considering shutting him down. “Not currently, I guess is the best way to answer that,” pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said Sunday of scaling back Hendricks' workload. Hendricks finished third in MLB in innings pitched...

