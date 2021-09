It’s going to be smoky and hot across much of Utah through Friday. High temperature records could be broken. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for the southwestern corner of the state — including St. George and Zion National Park — until 9 p.m. Wednesday, with highs of 107-108 — 12-13 degrees above normal for this time of the year. The heat will “significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.”