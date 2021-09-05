CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
House representatives sent a letter to Yahoo's CEO... from 2017

A tip to members of Congress: if you're going to send an angrily-worded letter to a technology CEO, make sure they're still working at the company. A group of 11 House Republicans has sent letters to the leaders of 13 tech companies threatening legal action if they comply with a request for records related to the January 6th Capitol attack. However, there's one major problem. The letter to Yahoo (Engadget's parent company) is addressed to Marissa Mayer, who hasn't been CEO of the company since 2017. That's four years ago, folks — she's not exactly a recent departure.

Congress & CourtsEngadget

Senator Warren urges Amazon to tackle COVID-19 misinformation

A month before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down much of the West in March 2020, Amazon pledged to remove products that claimed to cure the coronavirus. However, items that promote misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines are still appearing in search results on the Amazon storefront, according to Senator Elizabeth Warren.
Businesswmleader.com

Amazon goes for jugular in FCC spat with Elon Musk over SpaceX internet plans

Amazon told U.S. regulators on Wednesday that Elon Musk does not believe government regulations apply to the billionaire who heads Tesla and SpaceX as the companies spar over rival satellite-based internet plans. In a harshly worded filing with the Federal Communications Commission, Amazon accused Musk of ignoring a variety of...
TechnologyCNET

T-Mobile data breach 2021: Here's what it means for securing your data

The alleged hacker behind T-Mobile's latest cyberattack has spoken out about the August hack. The breach includes names, driver's license numbers, Social Security numbers and device identification (IMEI and IMSI) numbers for subscribers, former customers and even prospective customers. The wireless carrier is reportedly facing three lawsuits that stem from the breach.
BusinessEngadget

The Morning After: Amazon's 'Just Walk Out' tech comes to Whole Foods

Amazon, the owner of Whole Foods, is finally bringing the sort of high-tech features we were expecting to the nationwide grocery chain. Its cashierless Just Walk Out tech will soon arrive in two Whole Foods locations, after starting off in Amazon’s own Go grocery stores. Just Walk Out uses computer...
BusinessEngadget

Amazon complains Elon Musk's companies don't play by the rules

Amazon's response to SpaceX's FCC filing, which accused the e-commerce giant of trying to delay proposals for its Starlink internet service on purpose, is just as scathing. In an FCC filing of its own, Amazon told the regulator that SpaceX chief Elon Musk tends to ignore rules and government-imposed regulations. The company also said that SpaceX often accuses any company "that dares point out its flouting of laws and regulations" as "anticompetitive."
BusinessPosted by
Axios

Tech founders have left the building

Most of today's tech giants are no longer run by their founders, but by a new breed of successor CEOs tasked with holding true to a corporate mission while continuing to pump up growth. The big picture: Silicon Valley has long embraced a "founders know best" philosophy. But eventually, most...
BusinessEngadget

Leak reveals Facebook and Ray-Ban's upcoming smart glasses

Facebook and Ray-Ban's previously teased smart glasses will officially launch later today, but pictures of them have leaked out ahead of the announcement. Posted by the prolific Evan "Evleaks" Blass, the images show three separate models, called Ray-Ban Stories, complete with the company's classic frames and a pair of cameras on each side and a button on the top right, possibly used to operate the cameras.
Public SafetyEngadget

US-Canadian gets 11 years for laundering money for a North Korean hacking group

A dual US-Canadian national has been sentenced to 140 months in prison for laundering tens of millions of dollars, including funds stolen from a bank by a North Korean hacking group. Ghaleb Alaumary from Mississauga, Ontario pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit money laundering. According to the US Department of Justice, Alaumary used spoofed emails to trick a university in Canada in the first case. The emails, which looked like they were from a construction company working on a major building project for the university, asked for payment amounting to US$9.4 million.
The FTC's Amazon quandary
Axios

The FTC's Amazon quandary

Amazon's proposed $8.45 billion purchase of Hollywood studio MGM is presenting the Federal Trade Commission, which will soon decide whether to block the deal, with a kind of ideological Rorschach test. Progressives see it as self-evident that regulators should not allow Amazon to further extend its already vast market power....

