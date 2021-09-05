CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Local viewing parties for US-Canada soccer game

By City News Service
Posted by 
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X1TMU_0bnUoDrs00

SAN DIEGO (CNS) -- Viewing parties will be held in Kearny Mesa and Poway Sunday for broadcasts of the U.S.-Canada 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The game is the second of the U.S.' 14-game, seven-month qualifying schedule as it attempts to return to the World Cup after missing the 2018 edition. The U.S. opened qualifying Thursday with a 0-0 tie against El Salvador in San Salvador.

Canada opened play in the final round of Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football World Cup qualifying with a 1-1 tie with Honduras Thursday in Toronto.

The top three finishers among the eight CONCACAF teams will qualify for the World Cup.

The tie with El Salvador ended a nine-game winning streak for the U.S., which is 12-1-1 in 2021. Its victory in the CONCACAF Gold Cup lifted it 10 spots to 10th in the rankings issued by FIFA, soccer's international governing body, its highest ranking since 2006.

Canada is ranked 59th. It is 9-2-1 in 2021, losing to ninth-ranked Mexico, 2-1, in a Gold Cup semifinal July 29, and 1-0 to the U.S. in a Gold Cup group play game July 18.

The 26-man U.S. roster consists of nine players from Major League Soccer, including Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget, six in England, three in Germany, two in France and one each in Austria, Belgium, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and Turkey.

Canada's 23-man roster consists of 11 players from Major League Soccer, three in Turkey, two each in Germany and Portugal, and one each in England, France, South Korea, Scotland and Serbia.

U.S. defender Walker Zimmerman is a teammate of Canadian defender Alistair Johnson with MLS' Nashville SC.

The U.S. is 16-9-11 against Canada, including 12-1-6 since 1990.

The 5 p.m. game from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee will be broadcast in English by cable's FS1 and in Spanish by UniMas and the TUDN cable network.

The viewing parties will be held at O'Brien's Pub in Kearny Mesa and The Hop Stop in Poway. They are organized by the San Diego Chapter of American Outlaws, a nationwide support group for the U.S. men's and women's national soccer teams.

Comments / 0

ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Soccer#International Soccer#Concacaf Gold Cup#American Soccer#Confederation Of North#Central American#Caribbean Association#Concacaf#Major League Soccer#Canadian#Nashville Sc#Unimas#Tudn#O Brien S Pub#The Hop Stop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
MLS
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Spain
Country
Scotland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
FIFA
Country
Switzerland
Related
AmericasBloomberg

Canada to Participate in Mexico-U.S. Auto Spat as Third Party

Canada will be an interested third party in discussions between the U.S. and Mexico over rules governing cars traded in North America, avoiding direct confrontation with the Biden administration ahead of elections next month while still showing concern about the U.S. position. Mexico last week requested formal consultations with the...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Major Link Soccer: Pinoe Party at Lumen Field

OL Reign made history as the rest of NWSL did their best to make noise in both good and terrible ways. The Premier League is cranking along two weeks in, and the USMNT is in as good a place as they could be as they head into World Cup Qualifying. Seriously, though, it’s tough to focus on much other than the Reign playing in front of more than 27,000 cheering fans at Lumen Field as they topped the Portland Thorns 2-1.
MLSthebentmusket.com

Tajon Buchanan named Canada Soccer player of the month

As Revolution midfielder Tajon Buchanan and Team Canada continue to prepare for FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the 22-year-old Brampton, Ontario-native was recognized by Canada Soccer as he was named one of Canada Soccer’s Players of the Month for August. Olympic gold medalist Stephanie Labbé was a recipient of this award from Canada Soccer as well.
MLSbrotherlygame.com

Brotherly Game Daily Links: US blows lead, draws 1-1 with Canada

Philadelphia Union is back in action for one of the biggest home matches in club history as they welcome Liga MX giant Club America to Subaru Park for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League Semifinals on Wednesday, September 15th. MLS News. Amid a busy week to kick off...
Tucson, AZKGUN 9

Watch Party for local adaptive athletes in the Paralympics

TUCSON, Arizona — It was a crowded Firetruck Brewery on the east side as Southern Arizona Adaptive Sports hosted a watch party for local athletes in the Paralympics in Tokyo. "This is pretty wild," said Arizona Wildcat wheelchair basketball player Emilee Gustafson. "I think it's really cool that so many...
NFLsounderatheart.com

Major Link Soccer: USA comes back against Honduras

With just one game under his belt as Atlanta United head coach, Gonzalo Pineda is still very much navigating an adjustment period. Atlanta United look to kickstart Gonzalo Pineda era against Orlando City SC. The MLS Disciplinary Committee has handed down eight rulings after Week 23 of the 2021 season,...
Soccergoal.com

Carlos Queiroz: Egypt hire former Real Madrid and South Africa coach

The 68-year-old has been named as the Pharaohs new handler following the sacking of Hossam El Badry. Carlos Queiroz has been named as the new coach of the Egypt national team. The former Real Madrid and Portugal manager was announced as the Pharaohs’ new handler on Wednesday afternoon by the Egyptian Football Association via their website.
MLSBleacher Report

USMNT vs. Honduras: World Cup Qualifying Odds, Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule

The United States men's national team is off to a less-than-ideal start in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying. The USMNT drew the first two games and now faces a tough road trip to play Honduras on Wednesday. To further complicate matters, midfielder Weston McKennie was sent home for violating COVID-19 protocols...
MLStimbers.com

KeyBank Scouting Report | Timbers to Canada to face the Whitecaps

Each Major League Soccer matchday in 2021, the KeyBank Scouting Report will give you a snapshot of the Portland Timbers’ next opponent. On Friday, the Portland Timbers travel north to Canada to face Vancouver Whitecaps FC at BC Place (7pm PT, FOX 12 PLUS). Due to the pandemic, it is the Timbers first trip to Canada since June 26, 2019 when they traveled to face Montreal Impact – now CF Montréal – and first time in British Columbia since they took on the Whitecaps on May 10, 2019.
MLSchatsports.com

Ricardo Pepi leads USMNT in win over Honduras; Christian Pulisic exits early

Christian Pulisic, United States men's national soccer team, Honduras national football team, Honduras, FC Dallas, San Pedro Sula, Major League Soccer, Sebastian Lletget, Matt Turner, Brenden Aaronson. Ricardo Pepi scored a goal and had three assists as the United States raced to a 4-1 win at Honduras in a World...
SoccerNBC Sports

USWNT roster named for Paraguay friendlies

On Thursday, U.S. Soccer announced the roster for the upcoming women’s national team friendlies against Paraguay. Several members of the Olympic bronze medal-winning team will not play due to injury (Alyssa Naeher, Sam Mewis, Julie Ertz, and Megan Rapinoe) while Christen Press opted out to focus on her mental health.
Premier Leaguefroggyweb.com

Soccer-Ronaldo set for Old Trafford homecoming party

LONDON (Reuters) – As the Premier League resumes following the international break all eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo’s homecoming party at Old Trafford on Saturday, with the Portuguese international set to resume his Manchester United career after 12 years away. The 36-year-old re-joined United from Juventus on a two-year...
MLSdecrypt.co

LaLiga Partners with Sorare for NFT Fantasy Soccer Card Game

Spain’s top soccer league LaLiga has signed an exclusive partnership deal with French blockchain fantasy soccer game startup Sorare to issue non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for all of its players. The partnership covers players from both LaLiga Santander (premier division) and LaLiga Smartbank (second division), and will enable collectors and fans...

Comments / 0

Community Policy