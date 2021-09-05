CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Manifold Threats of the Texas Abortion Law

By Jeannie Suk Gerse n
The New Yorker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn “The Origins of Totalitarianism,” Hannah Arendt observed the early tendency of a totalitarian regime to draft private citizens to conduct “voluntary espionage,” so that “a neighbor gradually becomes a more dangerous enemy than officially appointed police agents.” Echoes of this fear could be felt in the dissents from the Supreme Court’s decision on Wednesday not to block enforcement of a Texas law that prohibits abortion after roughly the sixth week of pregnancy. The statute, enacted in May, authorizes citizens to file a lawsuit against a party that performs or even unintentionally “aids or abets” such an abortion, and to exact damages of at least ten thousand dollars for each forbidden abortion from that defendant if they win the case. As Justice Sonia Sotomayor put it in her dissenting opinion, “The Texas Legislature has deputized the State’s citizens as bounty hunters, offering them cash prizes for civilly prosecuting their neighbors’ medical procedures.” Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan also dissented; each penned dissenting opinions emphasizing the novel structure of the legislation, which delegates enforcement to members of the general populace.

www.newyorker.com

Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

How a Massachusetts case could end the Texas abortion law

The Supreme Court’s Whole Woman’s Health decision not to block the Texas post-six-week abortion ban has caused terrified abortion providers to shut down despite the ban’s flagrant violation of Roe v. Wade. A particularly chilling aspect of the Texas law empowers any civilian anywhere to sue Texans who aid in an abortion and to collect a bounty of at least $10,000 if they win in court.
Texas StateMSNBC

Texas abortion law reveals the limits of our constitutional rights

Most Americans take it for granted that if our constitutional rights are ever violated — whether by local officials, by our state or by the federal government — we’d be entitled to some form of redress. Local law enforcement officers unlawfully stop and search our car? We should be able...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Texas governor says rape and incest victims have six weeks to get abortion as he defends controversial new law

Greg Abbott has defended new abortion laws in Texas by saying victims of rape and incest will have “at least six weeks” to terminate their pregnancy.The Texas Governor was asked why he was forcing a rape or incest victim to carry their child to term on Tuesday.“It doesn’t require that at all, because obviously it provides at least six weeks for a person to be able to get an abortion,” he replied.Mr Abbott was blasted on social media for the comments, with many pointing out that most women don’t know that they’re pregnant at six weeks.San Antonio Mayor Julian...
Texas StateMSNBC

Texas abortion law should be fought at state court level

Texas has enacted the nation’s strictest abortion law, which flies in the face of almost half a century of Supreme Court precedent. A federal trial court, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and the U.S. Supreme Court all allowed this law to go into effect and, hence, functionally overturned the landmark decision in Roe v. Wade. With one caveat, it is now open season for states to assume we live in a post-Roe world.
Texas Statethepostathens.com

Here’s the Tea: The Texas abortion law is setting a dangerous precedent

On Wednesday night, the Supreme Court failed to protect women across the nation. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed the “fetal heartbeat” bill in May 2019 and, on Sept. 1, the law became effective. The Supreme Court could have blocked the anti-abortion law but failed to do so with a 5-4 vote, forcing clinics across Texas to cancel appointments and turn people away. With this apparent negligence of the Supreme Court to uphold the Constitution, other states can find comfort that their anti-abortion bills will no longer be blocked.
Texas StateDaily Beast

The DoJ Plays Whack-a-Mole to Try and Save Roe from Texas Abortion Law

When the United States sued Texas on Thursday it was the latest hit in a seemingly endless game of whack-a-mole legal attempts to protect abortion rights. The Department of Justice is hoping that a federal district court in West Texas will do what the Supreme Court did not when it refused to grant an injunction last week to stop the law, which bans all abortions after 6 weeks, from taking effect.
Texas StatePosted by
Washington Monthly

The Texas Abortion Law Is a Nightmare for Pregnant Teens

In a stunning turn of events, the Supreme Court last week allowed a Texas law that bans virtually all abortions to take effect. The law, known as SB 8, was pushed through by a Republican-controlled legislature, signed by a Republican governor, and buttressed by federal judges who were appointed by Republican presidents. This is not the first time a state has passed a plainly unconstitutional abortion law, but it is the first time such a law has not been blocked by the courts. Now, Texas will be our first look at a post-Roe world, in which women’s autonomy is controlled by the misogynistic or fundamentalist whims of politicians.
Stanford, CAstanford.edu

Maneuvering Around the Court: Stanford’s Civil Procedure Expert Diego Zambrano on the Texas Abortion Law

A new Texas law, known as SB8, seeks to bar abortions in the state starting at six weeks of pregnancy. Instead of relying on government enforcement, the law empowers anyone to bring a claim against an abortion provider (or anyone who “aids and abets”) for a statutory penalty of at least $10,000. The law also adopts labyrinthine procedures to avoid federal constitutional review. For instance, to challenge the constitutionality of a statute, plaintiffs typically sue the government officials in charge of enforcing the law. By deputizing private enforcers, however, Texas seeks to avoid this method of judicial review.
Texas Statefox5dc.com

Justice Department files lawsuit against Texas over abortion law

WASHINGTON - The Justice Department is suing Texas over a new state law that bans most abortions, arguing that it was enacted "in open defiance of the Constitution." The lawsuit, filed Thursday in federal court in Texas, asks a federal judge to declare that the law is invalid, "to enjoin its enforcement, and to protect the rights that Texas has violated."
Texas StateThe New Yorker

In Texas, a Cruel and Ingenious Plan to Sidestep Roe v. Wade

Texas Senate Bill 8, known as the “Texas Heartbeat Act,” allows private citizens in Texas to sue anyone who aids in an abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected. The law effectively outlaws the vast majority of abortions in Texas, but its supporters argue that it does not violate the precedent set by Roe v. Wade, because individuals, not the state, are enforcing the ban. The United States Supreme Court chose not to block the new law from going into effect, but, in a dissenting opinion, Justice Sonia Sotomayor called S.B. 8 “a flagrantly unconstitutional law engineered to prohibit women from exercising their constitutional rights and evade judicial scrutiny.” Margaret Talbot joins Dorothy Wickenden to discuss the Texas law and the ongoing effort to erode abortion rights.

