Xander Schauffele shoots 6-under 64 in round four of the TOUR Championship
In the final round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Xander Schauffele makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole. In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Xander Schauffele hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Schauffele finished his round tied for 4th at 14 under Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 20 under, Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 19 under, and Kevin Na is in 3rd at 15 under.www.pgatour.com
Comments / 0