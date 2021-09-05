CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Xander Schauffele shoots 6-under 64 in round four of the TOUR Championship

PGA Tour
 4 days ago

In the final round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Xander Schauffele makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole. In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Xander Schauffele hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Schauffele finished his round tied for 4th at 14 under Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 20 under, Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 19 under, and Kevin Na is in 3rd at 15 under.

www.pgatour.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tour Championship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau, Harris English, Daniel Berger, Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler Added to 2021 American Ryder Cup Team

Daniel Berger, Harris English, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth are Ryder Cup Captain Steve Stricker's wildcard picks for the 2021 American team that will face off against the reigning champion European team at Whistling Straits, Sept. 24-26. Those six join the six who have already qualified...
Toledo, OHPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Xander Schauffele: "My father wore my gold"

Forty years ago he was forced to give up chasing the Olympics dream due to a serious car accident. Then, he convinced his (initially skeptical) son to participate in the Tokyo Games, leading him to triumph. And now that gold medal is guarded (jealously) by him, exhibiting it around to inspire young people.
California Stategolfmonthly.com

What Is Xander Schauffele’s Net Worth?

Xander Schauffele’s net worth has been estimated at between $14 million and $20 million. The California State Amateur Champion of 2014, he turned professional in 2015. He made his debut as a member of the PGA Tour in 2017. That July he won the Greenbrier Classic and, with it, $1,278,000...
GolfPGA Tour

PGATOUR.COM writers revisit their favorite moments of the season

Jordan Spieth found some magic at the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images) With the PGA TOUR’s Super Season in the books, let’s take a moment to reflect on all that we saw over the last campaign. It was a slate chock-full of big moments. There was the $15 million prize for the FedExCup and another invaluable honor, the Olympic gold medal, that came with no cash prize. There were six majors and the PLAYERS Championship listed among the 51 events played over the last year.
San Diego, CAgoaztecs.com

Xander Schauffele Named to U.S. Ryder Cup Team

SAN DIEGO -- Former San Diego State men's golfer Xander Schauffele was named to the United States Ryder Cup Team on Wednesday. Captain Steve Stricker chose the 2020 Tokyo Olympic gold medalist as a captain's pick for the event, which will be held Sept. 24-26 at Whistling Straits Golf Course in Sheboygan, Wisconsin.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To The Tiger Woods Caddie News

Tiger Woods isn’t close to making his return to professional golf, but his longtime caddie, Joe LaCava, will be back on the course this week. LaCava will be on the bag for Patrick Cantlay at the Northern Trust in New Jersey this week. The caddie will serve as a temporary replacement for Cantlay’s typical bag man, who is out with COVID-19.
GolfWashington Post

Bryson DeChambeau’s irresponsibility threatens America’s Ryder Cup chances

There’s no doubt that Bryson DeChambeau is a star on the PGA Tour. At 27, he has already won eight tournaments — including last year’s U.S. Open. Since bulking up his body to look like Popeye (after his spinach), he has been hitting the ball prodigious distances, which fans love to see. He will play on his second Ryder Cup team at Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits next month, although his debut, in Paris three year ago, was less than sterling: He went 0-3 in the United States’ embarrassing loss to Europe.
GolfGolf Channel

Rory McIlroy crashes Steve Stricker's Team USA Ryder Cup dinner

ATLANTA – U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker made the rounds on Wednesday at the Tour Championship talking with potential picks and meeting with the six players who had already qualified for his team. Stricker hosted a team dinner on Wednesday and according to the players who attended – Bryson...
GolfGolf.com

Amanda Balionis says this player is her favorite to interview

CBS Sports broadcaster Amanda Balionis is now in her fourth year on the job for the network’s golf and football coverage. The 35-year-old’s charisma, astute interviewing skills and easy rapport with players have quickly made her one of the game’s biggest media stars. While Balionis is responsible for conducting dozens...
Golfgolfmagic.com

Paige Spiranac RESPONDS as she leads Tiger Woods in Instagram followers

Paige Spiranac has the most Instagram followers of any golfer on the popular picture-posting platform, even more than 15-time major winning legend Tiger Woods. The popular golfer who is known for posting raunchy pictures on her page has reached the 3.1 million follower mark, which is 400,000 more than Woods who sits in second place on 2.7 million.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Steve Stricker Gives Big Update On Tiger Woods’ Status

United States Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker made his picks for the final six members of the American team on Wednesday. Although the focus remained on those that would be playing in this year’s event, he did speak briefly about a golfer that’s been a staple at the Ryder Cup for the last two decades: Tiger Woods.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Who is Patrick Reed's wife: Meet former caddie Justine Karain

Patrick Reed is back on the PGA Tour this week at the Tour Championship and he will enter the tournament at East Lake in 30th place in the points list, with it all to do to win the FedEx Cup. A lot of Reed's success down the years has been...
Golfgolfmagic.com

Ryder Cup 2021: Who partners Bryson DeChambeau at Whistling Straits?

We won't make the same mistake twice. That's the message from the Team USA camp via vice-captain Davis Love III as the Americans head to Whistling Straits to practice. Love III, who previously captained the winning side at the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine to a 17-11 victory, admitted in years gone by the Europeans had them "over a barrel" purely because they practiced a bit more.
GolfSports Illustrated

Patrick Cantlay Defends Bryson DeChambeau and Says He Would Give Away PIP Money

You can include Patrick Cantlay among the PGA Tour players who don't like how some fans have treated Bryson DeChambeau. Cantlay was asked about DeChambeau during a Wednesday press conference ahead of this week's Tour Championship. Cantlay's off-the-cuff answer was so good that the follow-up questioner jokingly asked if he was reading off a script. He wasn't and it's worth quoting him in full, which we do below. His is a nuanced take that also calls into question the Tour's Player Incentive Program and how it might lead to problems in the game.
Tennisgolfmagic.com

Who is Jon Rahm's wife? Meet fellow athlete Kelley Cahill

It really has been a fantastic and memorable year for Jon Rahm and his wife Kelley Cahill both on and off the golf course. He became the US Open champion in June after securing a dramatic victory at Torrey Pines. This was his sixth win on the PGA Tour and he has now won an event every year since 2017.

Comments / 0

Community Policy