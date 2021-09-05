Boise man arrested after alleged confrontations precede shooting of victim in the leg
Police arrested a 26-year-old Boise man who allegedly got into multiple altercations early Sunday before reportedly shooting and injuring another man. According to a Boise Police Department news release, shortly after midnight officers responded to a report of a driver cursing and yelling at another motorist and brandishing a pistol. They found a man matching the suspect’s description in another altercation in the 900 block of Miller Street in Downtown Boise.www.idahostatesman.com
