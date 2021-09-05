Central Florida sheriff: ‘Survivalist’ in body armor kills 4, wounds girl
Sept. 5 (UPI) — A self-described “survivalist” wearing body armor shot and killed four people and injured an 11-year-old girl in Florida early Sunday, police said. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the shootings took place at 4:30 a.m. in two separate houses at a neighborhood in North Lakeland, Fla., and that the suspect engaged in two separate shootouts with police “in short order” before he was injured and surrendered. North Lakeland is between Tampa and Orlando.gephardtdaily.com
