Miami ‘spiraled out of control’ the last time it lost opener. What lies ahead is crucial.

The Miami-Alabama hangover is real. But so is the rest of the 2021 college football season. It might take until next Saturday, when the Hurricanes (0-1) host Appalachian State (1-0) for the 2021 home opener at Hard Rock Stadium, for Canes fans to get over the 44-13 drubbing the No. 14 University of Miami suffered in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. But if the players don’t get over it pronto, then the season will unravel before you can say “Michigan State” (1-0) for the Sept. 18 home game.