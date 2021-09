The British government has invited unions to join its secretive groups which advise on trade deals, days after The Independent revealed the bodies had been excluded for over a year. These groups have allowed business representatives to scrutinise key details and some draft text of trade agreements. They have been consulted on a range of issues thrown up by the government’s drive to secure deals with Australia, New Zealand, and other members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).However, since August last year, trade unions were blocked from these meetings, preventing them from sharing insights on employment...