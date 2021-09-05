CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Brazil-Argentina qualifier suspended in coronavirus dispute

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s World Cup qualifier against Argentina has been suspended amid chaotic scenes after local health officials walked onto the pitch in a bid to remove three players who didn’t comply with coronavirus protocols. Play in the match featuring Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Brazil’s Neymar was stopped in the 7th minute because of the extraordinary interruption. The referee eventually suspended the game after players, football officials and local authorities argued for several minutes. Brazil’s health agency said three of Argentina’s England-based players should have been in quarantine instead of playing in the match. The score was 0-0 at NeoQuimica Arena in Sao Paulo. FIFA will have to determine what happens next with the qualifier.

