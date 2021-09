The Venice Film Festival is in full swing and with it comes a flurry of glittering cocktail receptions and intimate soirées. Few, however, have been as star-studded as Cartier’s dinner, hosted on 2 September by the storied jewellery house’s CEO Cyrille Vigneron at the spectacular Palazzo Giustiniani alle Zattere. British Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful was in attendance alongside Rami Malek, soon to be seen as a James Bond villain in No Time to Die, and Isabelle Huppert who appears in the political drama Promises. Meanwhile, Maggie Gyllenhaal, who is making her feature directorial debut with Golden Lion contender The Lost Daughter, joined the party with her brother Jake Gyllenhaal and husband Peter Sarsgaard.