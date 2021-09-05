Special Weather Statement issued for Curry County, Quay County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 13:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor your preferred media outlets and NOAA Weather Radio for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Curry County; Quay County A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN QUAY AND CENTRAL CURRY COUNTIES THROUGH 345 PM MDT At 307 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Grady, or 25 miles northwest of Clovis, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southern Quay and central Curry Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH