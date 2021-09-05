Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Payette National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 15:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will occur shortly. Target Area: Eastern Payette National Forest .Dry cold front moving through the area will produce gusty winds into the evening hours before diminishing. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES FOR EASTERN PAYETTE NATIONAL FOREST...WHICH IS FIRE WEATHER ZONE 402 The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 10 PM MDT this evening. * WINDS...Gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 15 percent.