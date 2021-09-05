Severe Weather Statement issued for Curry by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-05 14:08:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Curry THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL CURRY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 315 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain and small hail are still possible with this thunderstorm.alerts.weather.gov
