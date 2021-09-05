CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Elle King confirms baby's arrival: 'Welcome to the world Lucky!'

femalefirst.co.uk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElle King has confirmed she’s given birth to her first child, after her father Rob Schneider seemingly posted about the news earlier this week but deleted the post. Elle King has confirmed she’s given birth to her first child. The 32-year-old singer recently welcomed her first child with her fiancé...

www.femalefirst.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elle King
Person
Levi
Person
Rob Schneider
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Welcome To The World#Tattooker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Soaps In Depth

GH’s Sofia Mattsson Welcomes a Beautiful Baby Boy!

Congratulations to GENERAL HOSPITAL star Sofia Mattsson (Sasha), who gave birth to a beautiful baby boy in July! “Happiest four weeks ever with this little guy!” she shared on Instagram on Aug. 25 with a gorgeous pic of her cradling her bundle of joy. “He joined us on July 26, 2021, and stole my heart completely!”
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Elle King Shares Photo of Her "Angel" Mother Cooking Her Placenta After Baby Boy's Birth

Watch: Necessary Realness: Celebrating Celeb Moms on Mother's Day. Elle King is feeling extra lucky to have a mom and doula all wrapped in one. One day after announcing the birth of her son Lucky Levi Tucker, the singer-songwriter returned to Instagram with a heartfelt shout out to London King. The accompanying photo depicted London preparing Elle's placenta for consumption, which some claim carries health benefits for new moms.
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Elle King Welcomes Baby Boy With Fiancé Dan Tooker: ‘Very Proud’

Elle King welcomed her first baby with her fiance, tattoo artist Dan Tooker. The 32-year-old singer took to Instagram on Sunday evening to share a sweet snap of her family. In the photo, the couple could be seen holding the baby, Lucky Levi, together as the baby's hands touched King's cheeks. While Dan wore a brown t-shirt, the singer donned a black outfit. Lucky was wrapped in a mushroom-printed cloth.
CelebritiesPosted by
Page Six

Elle King gives birth to first child after miscarriages

For Elle King, it’s time for the Ex’s and Awws. The pop rocker has given birth to her first baby, her funnyman father Rob Schneider announced in a social media post Wednesday. The new bundle of joy, who the singer had with fiancé Dan Tooker, comes after she suffered two...
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Elle King honours mom as she readies placenta for eating

Elle King shared an “appreciation post” for her mother and doula, London King, as she prepared her placenta for eating. The 32-year-old singer recently welcomed her first child with her fiancé Dan Tooker, a baby boy named Lucky Levi Tooker, into the world. And the music star, who has vowed...
Celebritiesy100fm.com

Elle King and fiancé welcome first child together: "8lbs 1 oz of absolute joy and love"

Elle King and her fiancé Dan Tooker have welcomed their first child together. On Instagram, the happy couple posted a photo of themselves beaming at the new arrival. Elle wrote in the caption, "Very proud to announce the birth of our son, Lucky Levi Tooker. On Wednesday, September 1st at 12:06 pm, we welcomed 8 lbs 1 oz of absolute joy and love earthside. We are all healthy and feeling so blessed! Welcome to the world Lucky!"
Celebritiesuncrazed.com

Singer Elle King Has Shared A Snap Of Her Newborn Son

Ex’s and Oh’s singer Elle King has shared first photo of her son with tattooist Dan Tooker. King, who’s real name is Tanner Elle Schneider, shared a picture of her and Tooker holding their son, Lucky. King is the daughter of American comedian Rob Schneider. Comments have flooded in from...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Revenge's Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman Welcome First Baby

Surprise! Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman are parents. The couple, who co-starred on Revenge, surprised fans on Thursday, Aug. 26 with news that they had welcomed their first child together. "Welcome to the world our sweet little Iris," VanCamp wrote on Instagram, revealing their baby girl's name. "Our hearts are full."
CelebritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Singer Elle King Posts Photo of Mom Cooking Her Placenta

Singer-songwriter Elle King, who gave birth to baby son Lucky Levi last week, is thanking her mother for serving as her doula, sharing a photo on Instagram of mom cooking the placenta. The “Ex’s & Oh’s” warbler said the plan was to encapsulate the organ—which is usually done by steaming, dehydrating, pulverizing and making pills out of it—for what King called “all the amazing benefits.” Proponents of placentophagy believe it can help with breast-milk production, ward off post-partum depression, and increase energy—but the medical establishment is skeptical of such claims. King, 32, said it was no surprise that her mom, London, knew what to do—she works as a doula. “I will get into my birth story when I’m ready…but this person is my best friend. She helped us get the whole house ready and even though Lucky ended up a belly birth, she was my doula through the whole process, and most importantly she was the best mom I could ask for,” she wrote.
CelebritiesPeople

Alicia Vikander Confirms She's Welcomed a Baby as She Reflects on Being a Mom

The Oscar-winning actress and husband Michael Fassbender quietly welcomed their first child earlier this year. Alicia Vikander is opening up about becoming a mom. The fiercely private star, 32, quietly welcomed her first child with husband Michael Fassbender, 44, earlier this year and says she's embracing her happy new life changes daily.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Jennifer Love Hewitt welcomes third child!

Jennifer Love Hewitt has given birth to her third child with her husband Brian Hallisay, as she took to social media to announce the arrival of her son. Jennifer Love Hewitt has given birth to her third child. The 42-year-old actress and her husband Brian Hallisay have welcomed a son...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Prince's Oldest Brother & Heir to His Estate John Nelson Passed Away, Sister Announced in Heartbreaking Post

Late American singer and songwriter Prince's half-sister, Sharon Nelson, has announced the death of her older brother and heir to the singer's estate, John Nelson. On April 21, 2016, the world mourned the death of celebrated singer and multi-instrumentalist Prince, who was known for his flamboyant lifestyle, androgynous persona, and incredible vocal range.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Tiffany Haddish wants apartment, not engagement ring

If Common wants to propose to Tiffany Haddish, she'd rather he buy her an apartment building than an engagement ring. Tiffany Haddish wants Common to buy her an apartment building, not an engagement ring. The 'Card Counter' actress is happy in her two-year relationship with the 49-year-old rapper and isn't...
Theater & DancePosted by
CinemaBlend

Dancing With The Stars' Peta Murgatroyd Shares Emotional Response To Death Of Serge Onik

Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd is a fan-favorite and two-time winner of the popular series, but she recently had some news to share that was far sadder than usual. Choreographer Serge Onik, who worked with Murgatroyd and was clearly a very good friend, passed away, and she paid tribute to him with a response that was as touching as it was emotional.
Theater & DancePosted by
GoldDerby

Derek Hough would compete on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ again if this superstar is his partner

Derek Hough is gearing up for his second season as a judge on “Dancing with the Stars” this fall, but that doesn’t mean he’s retired from “Dancing” competition entirely. During an appearance on Tuesday’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Hough said he’d “never say never” to being a pro again if the “right partner” came along. Asked by Kelly Clarkson if he had someone in mind, the 17-time pro and record six-time champ did not hesitate to say Celine Dion, whom he met when she performed on the finale of Season 5 — Hough’s first season a pro — way back in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy