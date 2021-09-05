Marvel's Midnight Suns Won't Include Romance Options

The recently revealed video game Marvel's Midnight Suns won't just see players going up against foes with Marvel heroes, but it will also allow them to hang out with various characters at a home base of sorts called the Abbey. While there, players can improve their relationships with people like Iron Man or Wolverine. In other video games, this is often directly tied to the ability to develop romantic relationships with those characters, but according to the developers, that's something that won't be present in Marvel's Midnight Suns. In other words, there are plenty of cards involved in the video game, but kissing Doctor Strange is not in them.