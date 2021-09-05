CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Marvel's Midnight Suns Won't Include Romance Options

By Rollin Bishop
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recently revealed video game Marvel's Midnight Suns won't just see players going up against foes with Marvel heroes, but it will also allow them to hang out with various characters at a home base of sorts called the Abbey. While there, players can improve their relationships with people like Iron Man or Wolverine. In other video games, this is often directly tied to the ability to develop romantic relationships with those characters, but according to the developers, that's something that won't be present in Marvel's Midnight Suns. In other words, there are plenty of cards involved in the video game, but kissing Doctor Strange is not in them.

comicbook.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lilith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Xbox Series X#Iron Man#Avengers#The Midnight Suns#Xbox One#Nintendo Switch#The Epic Games Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Related
Video Gamespockettactics.com

Tactical RPG Marvel’s Midnight Suns announced, and it’s heading to Switch

Firaxis announced during 2021’s Gamescom presentation, that they’re working on Marvel’s Midnight Suns, a tactical RPG that features a host of superhero characters. While the studio’s previous work with X-Com is meant to be an inspiration, Midnight Suns promises a blend of tactical gameplay with some third-person action, and doesn’t include permadeath, amongst many other changes.
Video Gameswashingtonnewsday.com

The first trailer for Marvel’s Midnight Suns has been released.

The first trailer for Marvel’s Midnight Suns has been released. At Gamescom 2021, the first cinematic trailer for Marvel’s Midnight Suns, a turn-based tactical RPG, was shown, providing fans a taste of the primary plot and some of Marvel’s most renowned heroes who’ll be joining the fight. The film “Midnight...
Video GamesNintendo Insider

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Coming To Nintendo Switch In March 2022

2K and Marvel Entertainment have revealed Marvel’s Midnight Suns, a tactical RPG which is “set in the darker side of the Marvel Universe that brings players face-to-face against supernatural forces as they team up with and live among the Midnight Suns, Earth’s last line of defence against the underworld.”. After...
Video GamesComicBook

Marvel's Midnight Suns Developer Drew Inspiration From HeroClix

2K and Firaxis Games revealed Marvel's Midnight Suns earlier this week during Gamescom Opening Night Live. The project, which had been rumored to exist for the past few months, is one that is going to take the form of a strategy title within the backdrop of the Marvel universe. And while Firaxis' familiarity with the strategy genre would make you think that the idea for this game was always very straightforward, the studio said that the game at one point was more akin to a popular Marvel tabletop game.
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Midnight Suns – Trailer for Marvel’s latest RPG is here

Marvel’s Midnight Suns, a new tactical RPG inspired by XCOM, was revealed during Gamescom opening night and fans got absolutely pumped for the new game’s trailer. Although rumors have been circulating about an upcoming XCOM style Marvel game, the reveal of Midnight Suns still came as a surprise to fans of both Marvel and the XCOM game series. Midnight Suns is a new tactical RPG set in the darker side of the Marvel Universe, putting you face-to-face against demonic forces of the underworld as you team up with and live among Earth’s last line of defense.
Video GamesSuperHeroHype

2K Games Drops Gameplay Trailers For Marvel’s Midnight Suns

2K Games Drops Gameplay Trailers For Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Last month, 2K games announced that XCOM developer Firaxis Games is working on a Marvel tactical RPG called Marvel’s Midnight Suns. However, few details about the gameplay were available at the time. Now, IGN has debuted two new trailers that shed some light on what players can expect.
Video GamesComicBook

Marvel's Midnight Suns Update Addresses Loot Box Concerns

The new Marvel game from Firaxis Games called Marvel’s Midnight Suns uses a card system to allow players to choose which abilities their heroes will use, a new detail revealed recently during a gameplay preview that showed off more of the new title. The announcement of a card system spurred on its own discussions among players who either prefer or dislike that sort of mechanic, but some were more concerned about whether or not these ability cards could be obtained through loot boxes or other pay-to-win means.
Video GamesPolygon

Marvel’s Midnight Suns features a card-driven combat system

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is the next turn-based game from the team behind XCOM. Lead designer Jake Solomon was on hand today during a Twitch livestream hosted by IGN to detail the game’s card-based combat system. The combat was the biggest reveal from the stream, which included a six-minute sequence of...
Video GamesComicBook

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Announced, Trailer Revealed

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 from Insomniac Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment was announced today during the PlayStation Showcase for the PS5 alongside the first-ever trailer of the new Marvel game. The former teased the game's development all the way back in January 2019, but never officially confirmed that a sequel was in the works. Today, that finally changed, and as you would expect, Spider-Man fans are excited, but not surprised, to see Peter Parker again.

Comments / 0

Community Policy