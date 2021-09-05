Sweetwater County Fair Results Sunday September 5th, 2021
4th-$5,800, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:08.720. Austin's Ace126122-hd2-hd1-hd1-½E. Ramirez5.202.802.201.60. D Witches of O Two129311-hd1-hd2-1½2-3½J. Guzman3.202.403.90. Mo Cerveza12644553-½3-1¾J. Bobroff2.202.90. Toss the Flag126554-½4-hd4-54-9¼S. Larsen2.30. Gothic Girl131233-½3-½55D. Carrillo8.20. $1 Exacta (1-3) paid $9.90; $0.1 Superfecta (1-3-4-6) paid $1.20;...www.midfloridanewspapers.com
Comments / 0