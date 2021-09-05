CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Shang-Chi' opens big with $71.4M to lead box office

By City News Service
Bay News 9
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CNS) — Marvel Studios' "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" hauled in $71.4 million at the box office this weekend, the second-biggest opening of any film in the pandemic era, according to industry estimates released Sunday. "Black Widow" — another Marvel film — grossed $80 million...

Shang-Chi Has the Highest Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score Ever for a Marvel Studios Movie

To say that the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is a success would be a little bit of an understatement. The newly-released film has been shattering records at the box office, blowing away the previous Labor Day weekend record and even bringing in the highest Monday total for any film released during the pandemic. The movie has also done very well with critics as well as fans based on its Rotten Tomatoes scores and it's the Audience Score in particular that puts an even finer point on just how well-received the film is. Shang-Chi has the highest Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score ever for a Marvel Studios movie.
Marvel Erases Fan-Favorite Characters in New Infinity Saga Reveal

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is adding new films at breakneck pace with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theaters now. As most Marvel fans are speculating where the new Multiverse Saga is going, Marvel Studios has revealed a new poster for the Infinity Saga collection on Disney+.
The Box Officer: Shang-Chi & Comedian Myles Weber Interview

The Box Officer: Shang-Chi & Comedian Myles Weber Interview. Is the latest Marvel Movie worth your time and money? Derek reviews Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theaters now. Plus we interview Myles Weber, a past winner of the SF Comedy Company Competition. This year, Myles is the host. The first round is this Saturday at the Orinda Theater. Past winners include Dana Carvey, Sinbad, Ellen DeGeneres and Robin Williams.
Weekend Box Office Update: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Shatters Expectations with $29.6M Opening Day, Pacing for $75M-$87M 4-Day Holiday Bow

Disney reports this morning that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings scored $29.6 million on opening day Friday, virtually setting a new industry standard for Labor Day weekend in a single day. Shang-Chi is crushing all pre-release forecasts, tracking, and industry expectations in a way that seemed increasingly...
Box Office: Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' Opens to $8.8 Million in Thursday Previews

Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” debuted to $8.8 million in Thursday night previews. The impressive number is the second highest preview result of COVID times, just behind the $13.2 million that “Black Widow” pulled in two months ago. It also tops the opening night numbers of recent hits such as “F9” ($7.1 million, en route to $70 million bow) and “A Quiet Place Part II” ($4.8 million, before premiering to $57 million). “Shang-Chi” was expected to open to between $45 million to $50 million at the domestic box office, but that number could climb higher given the sterling preview results.
Shang-Chi Will Likely Perform Better Than Expected at Box Office

It seems that ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ will outperform the original $35m-$55 million opening weekend estimates. Of course the media is still going on about beating Labor Day Weekend records, but again, the record is low at only $30.4 million set by the ‘Halloween’ horror movie more than a decade ago. Hollywood doesn’t usually release big films during Labor Day. ‘Shang-Chi’ breaking that record was a given as the low estimates had it performing better than ‘Halloween.’
'Shang-Chi' blasts Labor Day records with $71.4M debut

NEW YORK — (AP) — On what's traditionally one of the sleepiest weekends at the movies, the Marvel film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" smashed the record for Labor Day openings with an estimated $71.4 million in ticket sales, giving a box office reeling from the recent coronavirus surge a huge lift heading into the fall season.
Marvel ‘Shang-Chi’ star Simu Liu was a stock art model

Some said it couldn’t be done. Simu Liu, the star of Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” is celebrating his record-breaking success with followers on social media by revealing a little-known fact about his long-awaited Hollywood come-up. The premier of “Shang-Chi,” which crushed Labor Day weekend box...
Shang-Chi Shatters A Big Record As The Marvel Blockbuster Dominates The Box Office In Its Opening Weekend

In case you hadn't noticed, it's been a strange and often troubling time in recent weeks for movie studios to release big blockbuster titles. Rising numbers of the COVID-19 Delta variant has stunted box office potential, and it has resulted not only in subdued numbers, but we're also starting to once again see some notable upcoming features changing their release dates. Given this atmosphere, there has been a great deal of curiosity surrounding Destin Daniel Cretton's new Marvel movie Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings. Going into its theatrical debut, there were questions regarding how its performance would stack up within the legacy of the world's most popular franchise, and if it would meet the standard that has been set. Now we have an answer in the form of record-breaking Labor Day weekend ticket sales.
Shang-Chi Posters and New Teaser Feature Trevor Slattery and Morris

Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings introduced a new superhero as well as several interesting characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, it was a familiar face and his furry new friend who stole the scene from Shang-Chi and Katy. So it's no surprise that the new character posters and the latest clip put the focus on Trevor Slattery and Morris.
Review: ‘Shang-Chi’ a Marvel-ous new movie

BAXTER — “Who are you?” Katy asks of her best friend, Shang-Chi. That’s a question many moviegoers may be asking as they flocked to see “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” a new superhero movie from Marvel Studios. The new release playing at the Lakes 12 Theatre in...

