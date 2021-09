For most of the day on Friday, it was just bad news for the Red Sox. They lost two key players with COVID issues before the game even started, and then the offense was shut down by former Boston prospect Logan Allen. Eduardo Rodriguez did pitch mostly well, but a couple mistakes was enough to put Cleveland in front for most of the day. But then came the eighth. With two men on, Jonathan Araúz tried to simply bunt the runners over but couldn’t get it done. So instead he hit a three-run homer that put the Red Sox ahead and ultimately won them the game.