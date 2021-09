MPs will vote on Boris Johnson’s plan to hike National Insurance to rescue the NHS and social care just 24 hours after the proposals were revealed, in a bid to crush Tory opposition.As expected, payments will rise by 1.25 per cent from next April, to pump £12bn a year into services – breaking a Tory manifesto pledge and, critics say, punishing the young and lower-paid.To counter that charge, working pensioners will also pay what will be called a new “health and social care levy” – which will be listed separately on pay slips, from April 2023.And business owners and...