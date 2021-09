The ignorance and arrogance shown by President Biden in his mishandling of the Afghan withdrawal are evident once again in his approach to Ireland. It is alarming when a lawyer as careful with his language as David Trimble – who put his life, his party and his career on the line to secure the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement – sends an open letter bluntly speaking of the Biden administration’s role “in contributing to the damage being caused to the Agreement through your support for the Northern Ireland Protocol”.