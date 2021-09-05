BC-Results Saratoga-7-Add
7th_$85,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5½f, showers. Off 3:57. Time 1:05.13. Good. Scratched_Caragate, Chiara, Kisses for Emily, Adversity, Belarus, Sedona Rocks. Also Ran_Classic Lynne, Summer Snow, N Y Fancy, Pals Ally, Back Up the Brinks, London Pearl, Write the Check. $1 Pick 3 (1-10-2) 3 Correct Paid $17.00. $1 Daily Double (10-2) paid $10.00. $1 Exacta (2-7) paid $16.50. $0.1 Superfecta (2-7-5-1) paid $191.60. $0.5 Trifecta (2-7-5) paid $159.25.www.midfloridanewspapers.com
Comments / 0