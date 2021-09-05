CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

BC-Results Saratoga-7-Add

By Equibase
midfloridanewspapers.com
 4 days ago

7th_$85,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5½f, showers. Off 3:57. Time 1:05.13. Good. Scratched_Caragate, Chiara, Kisses for Emily, Adversity, Belarus, Sedona Rocks. Also Ran_Classic Lynne, Summer Snow, N Y Fancy, Pals Ally, Back Up the Brinks, London Pearl, Write the Check. $1 Pick 3 (1-10-2) 3 Correct Paid $17.00. $1 Daily Double (10-2) paid $10.00. $1 Exacta (2-7) paid $16.50. $0.1 Superfecta (2-7-5-1) paid $191.60. $0.5 Trifecta (2-7-5) paid $159.25.

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#0114#Equibase Company Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Golden Gate Fields-5-Add

5th_$33,000, alc, 3YO up F&M, 6f, clear. Off 3:52. Time 1:10.38. Fast. Also Ran_Draw Me, Tiz Fake News. $0.5 Pick 5 (4-4-2/5-2-2) 5 Correct Paid $167.25. $0.5 Pick 4 (4-2/5-2-2) 4 Correct Paid $35.05. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-2-2) 3 Correct Paid $5.15. Daily Double (2-2) paid $12.20. $1 Exacta (2-4) paid $7.70. $0.5 Trifecta (2-4-5) paid $9.65.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Assiniboia Downs-6-Add

6th_$10,645, cl, 3YO up, 7f, cloudy. Off 10:10. Time 1:26.40. Fast. Also Ran_Cabin John, Hoochiecoochie Sam, Mister Henry Lee, Harrykeepthechange. $0.2 Pick 3 (6-7-1) 3 Correct Paid $4.29. $0.2 Triactor (1-4-6) paid $5.60. $1 Exactor (1-4) paid $7.30. Quinella (1-4) paid $11.80. $0.2 Superfecta (1-4-6-3) paid $19.44. TOT $589,423. (c)...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Sweetwater County Fair-5-Add

5th_$2,800, trl, 2YO, 3½f, clear. Off 2:42. Time 1:78.22. Fast. Also Ran_Dash N Cassie, Wings of Speed, Pleasedontkillmyvibe, Better Believe Her, Free Roller. Daily Double (5-6) paid $15.00. $1 Exacta (6-5) paid $2.60. $0.1 Superfecta (6-5-1-8) paid $47.30. $0.5 Trifecta (6-5-1) paid $6.50. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Canterbury Park-3-Add

3rd_$11,500, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, showers. Off 6:15. Time 1:37.11. Muddy. Scratched_Gone Cruising, Direct Impact. Also Ran_Soviet, Holy Muchacho. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-1/2-3) 3 Correct Paid $9.35. $1 Daily Double (1-3) paid $5.10. $1 Exacta (3-4) paid $11.90. $0.5 Trifecta (3-4-6) paid $16.05. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Charles Town, Combined

1st_$29,700, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 4½f, clear. Off 7:14. Time 0:53.00. Fast. Also Ran_I B Nasty, Jack's Ruca, Love California. $1 Exacta (5-1) paid $6.70. $1 Superfecta (5-1-2-3) paid $40.70. $1 Trifecta (5-1-2) paid $14.60. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved. 2nd_$12,100, cl, 3YO up, 7f, clear.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Mountaineer Park Results Wednesday September 8th, 2021

1st-$14,200, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 25.040, 48.840, 1:14.870, 00.000, 00.000, 1:43.260. Scratched: Straight Up Smarty, Union Song, Over to You, Happy Bee. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Sassy Justice123111-hd1-21-61-91-10¾C. Oliveros4.002.60No Tix1.00. Thirsty Gal120222-½2-2½2-1½2-32-7G. Lagunes4.40No Tix2.50. Legendarys First1204443-23-43-63-7½E. Jurado1.60. Pepper Them Girl123333-1½4444A. Flores14.80. Perfecta (4-6) paid...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Mountaineer Park, Combined

1st_$14,200, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, clear. Off 7:02. Time 1:43.26. Fast. Scratched_Straight Up Smarty, Union Song, Over to You, Happy Bee. Also Ran_Pepper Them Girl. Perfecta (4-6) paid $8.60. $1 Superfecta (4-6-8-7) paid $5.20. $1 Trifecta (4-6-8) paid $4.30. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved. 2nd_$14,200, st...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Black Foot

1st_$2,350, alc, 3YO up, . 2nd_$2,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 5f. 3rd_$3,800, stk, 3YO up, 3½f. 4th_$2,400, alc, 3YO up (NW2 9M), 5f. 6th_$4,000, stk, 3YO up, . (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Black Foot Early Entries, Friday September 10th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Thrill of the Cartel (BL), 126C. Teeter9-5-1Mark Hanson5/2. 2Df Storm Tales (BL), 126N. Ramirez7-2-3Mark Hanson1/5. 2nd-$2,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Blairs Gal (L), 121J. Flores7-6-7Shance Birdrattler3/1. 2A Trust Is Launchd (BL), 126E. Aceves5-2-3Kevin Williams2/1. 3Royal...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Thistledown

1st_$10,700, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi. 2nd_$31,500, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 5½f. 3rd_$27,000, alc, 3YO up (NW3 L), 1mi. 4th_$35,700, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW3 L), 6f. 5th_$28,500, alc, 3YO up (NW4 L), 1mi. Freddy Soto121Baritone119. Hooked a Goodwin117Scared Warior119. Latin Spice115Heza Handful119. Time to Shoot119. 6th_$25,500, alc, 3YO up...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Arlington

1st_$11,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5f. 2nd_$10,000, mdn cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. 3rd_$10,000, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 6f. 4th_$30,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6f. 5th_$13,500, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 1mi. Memory Bank121And Won121. Kearny County121Just the Facts121. Dollar Blue114Antrim's Giant121. Christian C124. 6th_$31,000, alc opt cl, 3YO F,...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Laurel Race Course-3-Add

3rd_$17,000, cl, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy. Off 1:46. Time 1:10.92. Fast. Scratched_Victory Element. Also Ran_Little Bay, Big Rinne. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-6-1/2) 3 Correct Paid $7.65. $1 Daily Double (6-2) paid $6.80. $1 Exacta (2-5) paid $3.80. $1 Superfecta (2-5-3-6) paid $38.30. $0.5 Trifecta (2-5-3) paid $5.00. $1 Consolation Double (6-1) paid $3.80.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Arlington Entries, Saturday September 11th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Southsider (L), 124O. Hernandez5-1-3Antonio Meraz3/1. 3Greeleys Ice (L), 124J. Tavares4-7-5Barr Inman6/1. 4Power Cry (L), 124E. Gallardo8-5-6Leonard Slager12/1. 5Dom the Bomb (L), 124E. Baird5-2-1Larry Rivelli7/5. 6Strate Remark (L), 117A. Lopez4-9-7Jada Schlenk5/1. 2nd-$10,000, Maiden Claiming $6,250-$6,250, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth. PPHorse (Med...
Kentucky Statemidfloridanewspapers.com

Kentucky Downs Results Thursday September 9th, 2021

1st-$50,800, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.630, 46.070, 1:10.550, 1:23.100, 00.000, 1:36.080. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Point Wild120773-16-13-11-11-2¾B. Hernandez, Jr.4.402.602.601.20. Country Time124535-hd2-½2-12-½2-nkJ. Rosario4.203.403.90. Trick Hat120167-hd8-46-26-63-1J. Padron-Barcenas8.6061.80. Code Name Lise120642-½1-hd1-½3-2½4-nkI. Ortiz, Jr.5.40. Forgot Password120354-½5-hd4-1½4-15-nkA. Beschizza5.50. Floris120916-33-½5-35-16-7¾K. Sterritt30.30. Yaba Daba Diva1182997-hd7-½7-27-7¾M. Mena4.70. Chloe Rene124821-½4-1½8-48-58-6A....
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Los Alamitos Race Course

1st_$17,000, cl $8,000-$7,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 2nd_$21,000, cl $16,000-$16,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f. 3rd_$13,000, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up F&M, 5½f. 4th_$17,000, st alc, 3YO up, 5f. Coil to Strike124Older Brother124. Stay Happy117Reedley124. Sokudo117D K's Crown124. 5th_$21,000, mdn cl $20,000-$20,000, 3YO up, 5f. Democrat120Proud Veteran124. Paul Vincents Poem124Little Mischief113. Cognac...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Presque Isle Downs Entries, Monday September 13th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Emerald Citadelle (L), 121K. Fox5-6-3Ariane Wilson8/1. 2Ma Meatloaf (L), 121A. Ayala4-2-5Arcadio Lopez2/1. 3Ultimate Baroness (L), 121M. Pino2-2-5James Hogue7/2. 4No Question (L), 121A. Gonzalez4-3-3Jay Bernardini5/1. 5Cozzene's Cat (L), 121M. Allen4-4-5Randall Russell5/2. 6Mile End (L), 121E. Walker7-3-9Thomas Smith6/1. 2nd-$15,000, Claiming $6,250-$6,250, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares,...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Fort Erie Early Entries, Tuesday September 14th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 4Florida Won (L), 118A. Santos4-1-5Ross Armata, Jr. 5A I Initiative (L), 120C. Husbands4-1-2John Simms. 2nd-$80,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds Fillies, Six Furlongs. Rondeau Bay Stakes. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Red Equinox (L), 118J. Stein4-1-6Jamie Attard. 2Sunsprite , 122L. Contreras3-3-4Kevin Attard. 3Careful Java (L), 118M. Pinto1-2-2Michaela Neubauer.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Sweetwater Downs Entries, Sunday

1st_$4,900, , 3YO up, 2½f. 2nd_$2,800, trl, 3YO, 3½f. 3rd_$2,800, trl, 3YO, 3½f. 4th_$2,800, trl, 3YO, 3½f. 5th_$2,800, trl, 4YO up, 4f. 6th_$2,800, trl, 4YO up, 4f. 7th_$6,300, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), . Choice Bluff128Special Wagonexpress128. Exhilarator126Kaul Me Dashetta128. Sophita126Kiss My Bluegrass126. 8th_$5,600, st alc, 3YO up, 5½f. Evening...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Los Alamitos Early Entries, Sunday September 12th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Blue Butterfly (L), 124R. Ramirez2-1-4Charles Treece. 4Copper Cowgirl (L), 124C. Aragon4-2-4Patricia Harrington. 5Musically (L), 124D. Herrera1-1-5Brian Cunningham. 6Secretly Paranoide (L), 124F. Orduna-Rojas3-4-2Milton Pineda. 2nd-$13,600, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW2 L),. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Diva On Fire (L), 119J. Roman4-5-5Mike Robbins. 2Communicate (L), 122J....
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Evangeline Downs Entries, Wednesday September 15th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Hesacalendarboy (L), 118D. Magnon4-4-7Scott Gelner4/1. 2Mr Solo Dolo (L), 118J. Stokes4-x-xRandall Jeane5/1. 3Bubba Smack (L), 123A. Quiles2-4-3Peter DeRousselle2/1. 4Tenpins Territory (L), 115A. Broussard6-6-xLee Thomas20/1. 5Funny Actor (L), 118P. Cotto, Jr.3-2-6Juan Larrosa5/2. 6Heavenly Trump (L), 123J. Dominguez4-5-8Eduardo Ramirez6/1. 7Extrapolator (L), 115T. Kennedy5-6-6Cortland Harrison15/1. 8Church Point (L),...

Comments / 0

Community Policy