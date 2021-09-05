Man drowns after treading water long enough to save 6-year-old in Tennessee lake

A 70-second Facebook live video captured the terrifying last moments of a 55-year-old Tennessee woman who filmed the floodwaters surging past her house moments before being swept away.Linda Almond was trapped inside her house in Waverly on Saturday as floodwaters rushed past. She is heard saying in the clip: “We are being flooded right now. Really scary. Oh my goodness, oh my goodness!”Moments later, the house was swept away by the surging waters and Almond drowned.Almond is one of at least 22 people killed in the deadly rainstorm in the Waverly region in Tennessee. Local reports said that dozens...