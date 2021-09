In 2019, a teen was biking along a busy street in Belmont Cragin when the door of a parked car suddenly swung open. “Because there weren’t any bike lanes, he got ‘doored,’” said Zair Menjivar who, like that teen, is a member of the Belmont Cragin Youth Leadership Council. “He was hurt pretty badly and broke his collarbone because of the accident. Thank God everything is OK and he’s healthy now.”