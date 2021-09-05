Vigil, episode 3, review: decent drama, but let's hope the Royal Navy isn't watching this
Three episodes in, and Vigil (BBC One) is picking up. Hurrah! If you’ve stuck with the drama this far, then you’ve decided to cast aside any worries about the implausibilities in the plot or the inauthentic portrayal of a submarine and its crew. The reward is a thriller that is finally coming together. Plus, the nights are drawing in - what else are you going to do at 9pm on a Sunday?www.telegraph.co.uk
Comments / 0