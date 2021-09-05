Vigil, episode 3, review: decent drama, but let's hope the Royal Navy isn't watching this

Vigil is the hit new show that is from the same production company as Line of Duty and Bodyguard, and it very much wants youto know that it’s from the same production company as Line of Duty and Bodyguard. Debuting last night on BBC One with episodes airing tonight before moving to its weekly Sunday timeslot, Vigil pulled us right back into a power play between the police and the navy, with the heavy shadow of nuclear warheads like Trident keeping this far-fetched drama grounded in reality. There are few better premises for a mystery than keeping every character in a centralised location on board a submarine in the middle of the ocean – and Vigil promises a feast of tension and suspense in the next few weeks. Appointment television hasn’t been this good since Line of Duty.