CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Characteristics of the common, colorful grackle

Concord Monitor
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe grackle appeared early last spring, the day before I put the feeder away (so as not to tempt the bears who would soon be awakening from their winter dens). In the dim light of a cloudy day, this avian visitor seemed at first to be just another blackbird, on the larger side, perhaps, and with a longer than usual tail. When I peered at him through the binoculars, however, his head and neck shimmered with iridescent blues and purples, and there seemed to be a greenish tinge to his wings.

www.concordmonitor.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bird Migration#Bird Species#Common Grackle#Bird Feeder#Robins#Northern Woodlands#The Outside Story#The Wellborn Ecology Fund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Animalsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Remarkably common, the house sparrow

No matter where you live, you are likely familiar with the ever present little brown birds common to our cities, farmlands and parking lots, but what do you know about them? You see them fervently building nests in the illuminated letters of big box stores or pecking around under tables at outdoor eateries. If you have bird feeders, you may see them parking their little bird butts on the rim and working their way through a bunch of millet.
Chemistryperfumerflavorist.com

Organoleptic Characteristics of Flavor Materials

FEMA# 3152, CAS# 21835-01-8. Natural occurrence: Coffee, pork and tobacco. Odor: @ 1%. Sweet, brown, caramel-like and maple-like with a hint of smoke and rum. Taste: @ 10 ppm. Sweet, brown, maple-like, honey-like and caramel-like. Taste: @ 20 ppm. Sweet, brown, caramel-like and slightly bready. Possible applications: Brown flavors will...
AnimalsConcord Monitor

My Turn: Wild times in Loon country

I’m a loon-atic. I first heard the haunting loon calls at a Maine lake some twenty years ago. I have admired the striking good looks of these large birds with their black and white speckled and striped feathers. I’ve stared into their red eyes when they surfaced next to my kayak. Beyond being a fan of loons, as a loon-atic, I read a lot about loons and fret about their well-being.
EnvironmentConcord Monitor

“Leaves of three, loves climate emer-gen-cy”

The climate emergency is creating a lot of awful results but I really hate one of its lesser products: More and stronger poison ivy. I am pretty sensitive to the. It’s been known for a while that more CO2 in the atmosphere makes the plant grow faster, and a study at Harvard Research Forest in Massachusetts last year showed that the.
Interior Designnehomemag.com

Color in the Kitchen

The southern coast of Maine exudes a gentle quality of life that’s all about family, fun, and the great outdoors. This newly constructed timber-frame vacation house, built for a young family with two daughters, embraces togetherness, especially when it comes to the kitchen, which connects to dining and family areas as well as views of the vast front yard and ocean beyond. Defined by a large island that sits perfectly between two timber posts, the kitchen features “a coastal farmhouse vibe,” says interior designer Annsley McAleer, principal of Annsley Interiors. “The exposed beams make a strong architectural statement,” explains the designer, “but the color palette is beachier. We needed to create a balance with all of that wood.” To that end, McAleer chose kelly-green stools by O&G Studio and textural tiles by Waterworks for the backsplash. The effect is a casual-meets-practical space that delivers on its promise. “The family’s relaxed attitude,” says McAleer, “is reflected in the way the house looks.”
Lifestylehomedit.com

Fresh Color Combinations: Colors that Go With Teal

What is teal color? Teal is a deep blue-green, another name for dark cyan. The color gets its name from the colored feathers around the eyes of the duck family’s common teal bird. Teal is a showstopper in any space it’s in, perhaps because of its inherently rich color, its...
Concord, NHConcord Monitor

Local book review: ‘The Hydrangea Book: The Authoritative Guide’

We all know how beautiful our state is, and that our informed and passionately engaged outdoors community is one of New Hampshire’s greatest qualities. And luckily for the horticulturalists among us, arguably the foremost authority on trees and shrubs for the American garden – Dr. Michael A. Dirr – will be visiting the Granite State next month as the keynote speaker at the New Hampshire Arborists Association Meeting in Concord.
Rochester, VTourherald.com

A Colorful Creation

Naomi Griffith shows off the colorful reading wings created by participants in Rochester Public Library’s Summer Reading Program. Each feather on the wings carries the name of a book read by someone in the program this summer. (Provided / Maya Newroot) You must be an online subscriber to view this...
Beaver Dam, WIlocaleben.com

Colors of the Wind

If you are around my age, then you likely grew up singing songs like “Colors Of The Wind.” Historically inaccurate movie portrayals aside, I love that song. The lyrics talk of a connection to each other, to all living things, and to the earth. “Every rock and tree and creature has a life, has a spirit, has a name.” There is a lot of peace and power in that statement.
Gardeninghandymantips.org

Common Lawn Diseases

Maintaining a greener lawn is at the forefront of successful home gardening in this modern era. However, the lawn’s green lush is always under threat from the effects of browning, spotting, or visible lesions. Ever wondered what causes this? If you have been curious about this matter, you could not have been in a better place. This article explores the common lawn diseases which negatively impact lawn green. It also goes on further to giving you solutions; after all, you deserve the peace of mind.
Musiclibertywingspan.com

Creative commons: drums

It’s not all that bad, though. Even if it feels that way. The light burns and it’s hard to hear your own heartbeat. Brows furrowed in concentration. Lips are bitten and calluses expose themselves. Tap Tap. Your heartbeat is in the drums, the instruments and organ moving synchronously Tap Tap.
Madison, WInbc15.com

Festival of Colors brings resources to communities of color

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Festival of Colors helped connect communities, specifically communities of color, with resources Saturday through Advocates of Color and Family Services of Southern Wisconsin & Northern Illinois. The festival at Horace White Park included food and beverages, face painting, a bouncy house and more. Organizers said...
Red Crosshealthdigest.com

This Is The Most Common Blood Type

If you think blood type isn't important, think again. Blood transfusions save 4.5 million lives every single year, and the process would not be nearly as safe if blood type was not taken into account. Receiving an incompatible blood type can lead to a potentially deadly immune reaction. Fortunately, medical professionals avoid this by accounting for blood type (per Healthline).
Dubois County, INduboiscountyfreepress.com

Vigil: A common thread of healing

The stories weave a common thread of healing connections. The courage builds as each person steps up to the microphone to talk about some of the worst moments of their lives. Candlelit tears flow and become spoken words hanging in the humid, summer air in shared mourning. A vigil for...
Hair Carehawaiitelegraph.com

Features of Deep Curly Lace Closure That Everyone Loves

Girls prefer lace base Wigs, particularly Lace closure Deep Curly, among the many Closure options available. Lace Closures stand out from silk base Closures or regular Wigs in the same haircut for a variety of reasons. Closures are available in a variety of forms and sizes to suit a variety...

Comments / 0

Community Policy