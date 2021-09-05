Characteristics of the common, colorful grackle

The southern coast of Maine exudes a gentle quality of life that’s all about family, fun, and the great outdoors. This newly constructed timber-frame vacation house, built for a young family with two daughters, embraces togetherness, especially when it comes to the kitchen, which connects to dining and family areas as well as views of the vast front yard and ocean beyond. Defined by a large island that sits perfectly between two timber posts, the kitchen features “a coastal farmhouse vibe,” says interior designer Annsley McAleer, principal of Annsley Interiors. “The exposed beams make a strong architectural statement,” explains the designer, “but the color palette is beachier. We needed to create a balance with all of that wood.” To that end, McAleer chose kelly-green stools by O&G Studio and textural tiles by Waterworks for the backsplash. The effect is a casual-meets-practical space that delivers on its promise. “The family’s relaxed attitude,” says McAleer, “is reflected in the way the house looks.”