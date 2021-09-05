Shang-Chi Star Awkwafina Praises Stuntwomen in New Post

With director Destin Daniel Cretton’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings opening in theaters this weekend, I recently got to speak with Awkwafina about making the newest MCU movie. During the interview, she talks about what people would be surprised to learn about the making of a big Marvel movie, how much Kevin Feige and Marvel told her about the character and their long-term plans when she was cast, which of her friends and family were the most excited when they heard the news, why she is always trying to make the camera person laugh on set, and more. In addition, she talked about being part of Rob Marshall’s upcoming live-action remake of the animated Disney classic, The Little Mermaid.