CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Shang-Chi Star Awkwafina Praises Stuntwomen in New Post

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was finally released in theaters this weekend and it's been met with positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, earning a 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes after 238 reviews and a 98% audience score after 5,000+ reviews. Folks are loving the action as well as the star-studded cast, which includes Awkwafina as Katy. This week, the actor took to Instagram to praise her stuntwoman, Lee Chesley.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Awkwafina
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Post#Rotten Tomatoes#Shangchi#Bgirlmislee#Instagram A#Red Guardian#Falcon#The Winter Soldier#Marvel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesComicBook

Shang-Chi Has the Highest Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score Ever for a Marvel Studios Movie

To say that the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is a success would be a little bit of an understatement. The newly-released film has been shattering records at the box office, blowing away the previous Labor Day weekend record and even bringing in the highest Monday total for any film released during the pandemic. The movie has also done very well with critics as well as fans based on its Rotten Tomatoes scores and it's the Audience Score in particular that puts an even finer point on just how well-received the film is. Shang-Chi has the highest Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score ever for a Marvel Studios movie.
Moviesswiowanewssource.com

'Shang-Chi' stars reflect on their Marvel first

Simu Liu, Awkwafina and their director Destin Daniel Cretton celebrate introducing the first Asian superhero of the Marvel Universe and avoiding tropes, with "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." (Aug. 27) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
Moviesyoursun.com

The real star of 'Shang-Chi' is not who you think it is

Should I be delighted or depressed that a new Marvel superhero film will soon be introducing a lot of people to one of the greatest actors and last true movie stars of his generation?. Since “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” left me in a pretty good mood,...
Moviesnewsbrig.com

Shang Chi and The Legends of The Ten Rings: Awkwafina Opens Up About Playing Katy; Calls Her Character ‘Brave, Impulsive and Brash’

Actress Awkwafina, who will be seen in superhero film Shang Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings, says that she associates with her character in a strong way. The much-awaited film is the first Asian superhero film by Marvel.”I connect to Katy a lot. She definitely makes some poor decisions, like we all do now and then. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Promo: Get Ready To Witness Simu Liu in an Action Avatar (Watch Video).
Celebritiesthefashionistastories.com

Instagram Style: Awkwafina in Gabriela Hearst to Promote ''Shang-Chi''

Before she attended the premiere, Awkwafina attended a press event for ''Shang-Chi'' and her stylist Erica Cloud posted her look on instagram. She posed for the gram in a GABRIELA HEARST three-piece suit which featured the ''Louisa'' blazer, the ''Zelos'' and the ''Norma'' trousers. Love the rust colored hue and I thought this was a great look. The temperature is probably a bit cooler in London but I still don't think she needed that turtleneck.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Shang-Chi Star Wants In On The Next Avengers Movie

Kevin Feige has become a master of answering questions at length without actually giving anything away in terms of concrete details or information, which comes with the territory when you’re the architect of the most popular franchise in the industry, with everything you do coming under intense scrutiny from all corners of the internet.
MoviesCollider

Awkwafina on ‘Shang-Chi’ and Why She Always Wants to Make the Camera Person Laugh

With director Destin Daniel Cretton’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings opening in theaters this weekend, I recently got to speak with Awkwafina about making the newest MCU movie. During the interview, she talks about what people would be surprised to learn about the making of a big Marvel movie, how much Kevin Feige and Marvel told her about the character and their long-term plans when she was cast, which of her friends and family were the most excited when they heard the news, why she is always trying to make the camera person laugh on set, and more. In addition, she talked about being part of Rob Marshall’s upcoming live-action remake of the animated Disney classic, The Little Mermaid.
MoviesInside the Magic

New Marvel Star Accused of Cultural Appropriation, Fans Plan ‘Shang-Chi’ Boycott

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set to break new ground for the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it hits theaters on September 3, 2021. The first nearly all-Asian American cast for Marvel Studios has recently been overshadowed by the Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 17, 2021) trailer and the latest superhero film has been called an “experiment” by the Disney CEO, which had led to some conspiracy theories that Marvel Studios is not giving the Marvel film its due.
MoviesMiami Herald

‘Shang Chi’s’ Awkwafina and ‘Eternals’ star Kumail Nanjiani trade notes on their MCU debuts

This fall, the most expansive mega-franchise in Hollywood gets even bigger. In one corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Awkwafina speeds through director Destin Daniel Cretton's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" (Sept. 3) as Katy, BFF to Simu Liu's groundbreaking eponymous superhero, in the first Asian-led film in the series. Meanwhile, Kumail Nanjiani will walk the Earth as Kingo, an immortal hero moonlighting as a Bollywood star in "Eternals" (Nov. 5), helmed by "Nomadland" Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao and featuring a star-studded international cast that includes Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Gil Birmingham, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie.
MoviesIGN

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - Awkwafina's Golf Cart Tour

Awkwafina's Golf Cart Tour takes us on a quick trip around the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings backlot to meet some of the cast. Awkwafina (Katy) talks to several actors from the upcoming Marvel Studios movie, including Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Florian Munteanu (Razor Fist), Meng'er Zhang (Xialing), and Tony Leung (Wenwu).
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Shang-Chi’s Awkwafina thinks it’d be “cool” if Katy joined The Avengers

It’s only been a few months since Black Widow brought the Marvel Cinematic Universe back to the big screen but the next chapter is already here. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the 25th movie in the ever-expanding Marvel Multiverse, is a fun fantasy adventure movie that blends high fantasy and intense action.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Does ‘Shang-Chi’ Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Even with the COVID-19 pandemic raging on in the U.S., the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to have its busiest year ever with four movies and a half-dozen TV seasons. Next up is “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” the first new origin movie for the MCU in the post-“Avengers: Endgame” phase.
MoviesSioux City Journal

REVIEW: 'Shang-Chi' is a ringer in the new Marvel universe

If you look at “Black Widow” and, now, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” you’ll see a stronger family influence in the latest string of Marvel films. Parents push their children into the family business. Kids rebel. Fights ensue. “Shang-Chi,” though, embraces comedy more than you’d think. Thanks...
MoviesPatriot Ledger

Simu Liu, Awkwafina are dynamic duo, but Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' has familiar ring

As the first Asian lead in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Shang-Chi” star Simu Liu finds his performance overshadowed by a mechanical script that could be from any old superhero movie. There’s too much reliance on backstory and, like clockwork, all the elements converge for an overblown, mostly gray and dingy, computer-generated final battle that was too hard to follow.

Comments / 0

Community Policy