WWE

AEW Stars Expecting Daniel Bryan At AEW All Out

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel Bryan allowed his WWE contract to run out and he didn’t ink a new deal. It appears that AEW All Out will be the big night for his debut, and stars are just as excited as fans. According to a report from Fightful Select, AEW stars are buzzing about...

Cm Punk
Daniel Bryan
#Aew All Out#All Elite Wrestling#Combat#Fightful Select#Bodyslam Net#Ringside News
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

Another “Major” Name Coming To AEW (Other Than Daniel Bryan)

One more? The biggest wrestling story of the weekend so far has been CM Punk making his AEW debut. That is the kind of thing that can offer a heck of a shakeup and that seems to have been the case so far. What makes this even more interesting is the fact that Punk might not be the only big name coming to AEW. It seems that we know the second name, but what if there was a third?
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Daniel Bryan & Nikki Bella Bombshell Leaks

Why would someone like Daniel Bryan ruin anything for anyone let alone something for Nikki Bella? Well, it’s not all what it seems to be as Nikki Bella had high hopes for Daniel Bryan to stay with the WWE, but as all of us know by now, that’s just not the way that things panned out. We may even be seeing Daniel Bryan at All Out if everything goes as planned on that end. Daniel Bryan has revealed to AEW fans why he really quit WWE.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Drops AEW All Out Bombshell

WWE star Sasha Banks seemingly teased a huge debut at AEW All Out. There has been a buzz regarding the AEW debut of Daniel Bryan and amid this, ‘The Boss’ dropped a cryptic Tweet to tease the fans. Sasha Bank hints on Daniel Bryan AEW debut. The latest tweet has...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Daniel Bryan Reveals Why He Really Quit WWE

Daniel Bryan, now known as Bryan Danielson, discussed why he left WWE for AEW after the end of AEW All Out, as seen in the tweets below. Adam Cole also debuted, reuniting with The Elite. Jim Ross ‘botched’ a major WWE star’s AEW debut. Former WWE Superstar and current AEW...
WWEbleedingcool.com

Kevin Owens to AEW Confirmed? Plus More Wrestling News and Hot Goss

Is Kevin Owens headed to AEW? Has Vince Russo rejoined WWE? When will the Iiconics make their post-WWE debut? All those questions and more will be answered, my friends!. Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, and for years I spent my time rounding up my political enemies and having them executed, but now instead I round up wrestling rumors from around the web and bring them to you here in The People's Dirt Sheet Rumor Roundup. And my friends, I can honestly say that I enjoy the latter more, even if I do occasionally miss the sounds of tortured dissidents crying out for mercy. Then again, I can always just read one of Chad McMahon's ratings articles for a similar effect, comrades. Haw haw haw haw!
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Booker T Comments On AEW Superstars ‘Jumping Ship’ To AEW, Daniel Bryan

During the latest edition of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T commented on WWE talent jumping ship to AEW, Daniel Bryan’s potential AEW debut, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On WWE stars leaving for AEW: “These guys have...
WWEringsidenews.com

Sasha Banks Tweets Possible Hype For Daniel Bryan’s AEW Debut

AEW All Out is going down tonight and plenty of fans are very excited to see what will happen. That excitement could extend to the WWE roster as well. Sasha Banks wasn’t on WWE television last week, but she was there. The Boss will also likely be watching All Out tonight.
WWE411mania.com

CM Punk On How Bryan Danielson & Adam Cole AEW Debuts Compare to Scott Hall & Kevin Nash WCW Debuts

CM Punk commented on the AEW (All Elite Wrestling) debuts of Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) and Adam Cole at AEW All Out on Sunday night in the post-show media scrum, proclaiming Danielson and Cole’s debuts as “bigger” to him than the legendary WCW debuts of Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, and said that with so many potentially great opponents for him to face in AEW, he feels like it’s Christmas and he has so many great presents to open. His comments are below (h/t Fightful).
WWEPopculture

Nikki and Brie Bella React to Daniel Bryan's AEW Debut

Daniel Bryan is now All Elite. The former WWE Champion made his All Elite Wrestling (AEW) debut on Sunday night at All Out and now goes by his real name Bryan Danielson. He went face with the Elite before they left the ring. Danielson's wife Brie Bella and his sister-in-law Nikki Bella went to social media to react to the big reveal.
WWEstillrealtous.com

Daniel Bryan Shows Off New Look

It’s been a while since fans have seen Daniel Bryan as he last appeared on WWE programming when he unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship on the April 30 episode of Friday Night SmackDown. However, Daniel Bryan is still a very hot topic in the professional wrestling community...
WWE411mania.com

Daniel Bryan’s AEW Debut Reportedly Moved Up

A new report says that Daniel Bryan’s AEW debut has been moved up. As had been reported, Bryan is reportedly signed with the company and had been originally set to debut at Grand Slam Dynamite on September 22nd in New York City. However, Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net, who posted the...
WWEdigitalspy.com

CM Punk teases that Daniel Bryan is set to join him in AEW

CM Punk made his return to wrestling last Friday (August 20), signing with AEW, seven years after he walked away from WWE. But Punk isn't the only big name former WWE star wrestling fans are excited to see in AEW. Ever since his WWE contract reportedly expired in April, Daniel Bryan has been heavily rumoured to be making the leap.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Does CM Punk suggest the arrival of Daniel Bryan in AEW?

In recent days, there has been nothing but talk of resounding returns, both for WWE and for AEW, with both major US companies staging screaming segments in their latest mandated shows. broadcast on their respective platforms. If the WWE wanted to give two great returns with Becky Lynch and Brock...
WWEstillrealtous.com

CM Punk Drops Major Teaser For Daniel Bryan’s AEW Debut

Tonight’s the night. CM Punk is set to wrestle his first match in 7 years when he faces Darby Allin at All Out, and it’s also rumored that Daniel Bryan could be making his AEW debut tonight. Punk recently appeared on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, and he once again...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Triple H Last Photo Before Health Emergency Leaks

Paul “Triple H” Levesque currently serves as the WWE’s Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development while also overseeing WWE’s NXT brand and performance center. It was recently revealed by WWE on Wednesday that the former 14 time World Champion underwent a medical procedure after cardiac event. According to the statement, Levesque is expected to make a full recovery. Triple H ‘removed’ this big name from NXT.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Trish Stratus Pink Swimsuit Photo Stuns Fans

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was recently witnessed wearing pink swimsuit. She took to her Instagram account recently and posted a picture with her daughter. During a recent edition of his Something to Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard had addressed whether WWE hired Stratus for her look way back in 1999.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Nia Jax Gets In ‘Real Fight’ With Charlotte Flair

Mick Foley tweeted, “Just wondering…WTF was up with that Nia Jax vs. Charlotte Flair match?” Many fans pointed out that it appeared to turn into a real fight. Sasha Banks defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair on Night One of WrestleMania 37, in its main event. It was a historic match as the two competitors gave it their all including the kitchen sink in order to win the match. Ultimately, it was Bianca Belair who emerged victorious in the title match and became the new Smackdown Women’s Champion in the process. The two also had a genuine moment where they shed tears in the ring. Sasha Banks also leaked a photo after cancelling a match.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Demands ‘Burial’ Of Top WWE Diva

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was reportedly the brain behind the return of Becky Lynch, who has been away from the company for a year due to pregnancy. She went on to challenge Bianca Belair for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam as Sasha Banks who was scheduled for the match could not compete. ‘The Man’ shockingly squashed Bianca Belair and the decision of the outcome for the way it happened was lambasted.

