Special Weather Statement issued for Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Pima and west central Santa Cruz Counties through 300 PM MST At 210 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Arivaca, or 17 miles west of Tubac. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Arivaca, Sasabe and Arivaca Lake. This includes Route 286 between mile markers 1 and 2. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH