My kids are anxious about returning to school – how can I help?
Our kids are finally (supposedly) going back to school in person full time for the first time since 2020. One’s heading to middle school, the other to high school. I can tell they’re anxious, and I’m trying not to be the same. Any advice to soothe that re-entry a little? I’m already wary of the battles regarding homework, getting dressed and forcing them out of the house on time. It’s going to be a real change around here.www.spokesman.com
