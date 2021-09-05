CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Man drowns after treading water long enough to save 6-year-old in Tennessee lake

By Bailey Aldridge
Centre Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man died on a Tennessee lake over the weekend after helping save a 6-year-old girl, officials said. Jose Alatorre, 40, and the child, who officials said is “believed to be his daughter” were reportedly riding on a personal watercraft together on Saturday when they fell into the water near Jefferson Springs Boat Ramp in Smyrna, according to a news release from Rutherford County Fire & Rescue.

www.centredaily.com

Comments / 7

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treading Water#Fish#Accident#Rcfr#Twra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Tennessee woman drowns while filming terrifying moment floodwaters surging past her house

A 70-second Facebook live video captured the terrifying last moments of a 55-year-old Tennessee woman who filmed the floodwaters surging past her house moments before being swept away.Linda Almond was trapped inside her house in Waverly on Saturday as floodwaters rushed past. She is heard saying in the clip: “We are being flooded right now. Really scary. Oh my goodness, oh my goodness!”Moments later, the house was swept away by the surging waters and Almond drowned.Almond is one of at least 22 people killed in the deadly rainstorm in the Waverly region in Tennessee. Local reports said that dozens...
Missouri Statelakeexpo.com

Man Drowns After Jumping From 125-Foot Cliff At Lake Of The Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — A 41-year-old Missouri man has died after authorities say he jumped into the Lake from a cliff. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the incident took place on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 5:16 p.m. The Patrol says Thomas Painter, of Bosworth, Mo., jumped from the cliff, which was approximately 125 feet above the water, located at the 64.5 Mile Marker. Painter did not resurface.
Tennessee StateWREG

Tennessee marks its 17th drowning death this year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Wildlife officials say the drowning of a Tennessee man in the Cumberland River over the weekend marks the state’s 17th boating-related death this year. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said it responded to a drowning call at Rock Harbor Marina on the Cumberland River shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Florida Statecenlanow.com

14-year-old Louisiana boy drowns in Florida

DESTIN, Fl. (BRPROUD) – A 14-year-old boy from Louisiana has drowned off the coast of Florida. The boy was last seen swimming at Henderson Beach State Park on Wednesday, according to the Coast Guard. Authorities said friends of the boy witnessed him struggling to swim before he went underwater. An...
TrafficCentre Daily

Airborne BMW crushes 60-year-old man in drunk driving crash, Tennessee police say

A man was killed in Tennessee on Saturday when a suspected drunk driver’s BMW landed on his car, police say. Ethan Harris, 20, was driving the BMW on Shute Lane toward Lebanon Pike in Nashville around 2:30 a.m. Saturday when he ran off the road and hit a fence, according to a Metropolitan Nashville Police Department report obtained by WTVF. The car continued across the westbound lanes on Lebanon Pike and hit a concrete barrier.
Sparta Township, NJaudacy.com

80-year-old man drowns in New Jersey lake: police

SPARTA, N.J. (1010 WINS) — An 80-year-old man drowned in a New Jersey lake on Monday, according to a report. Lawrence Botts was trying to step from his boat onto a dock on Lake Mohawk in Sparta when he fell into the water, NJ.com reported, citing information from police. After...
Trigg County, KYwhopam.com

Man drowns in Lake Barkley in Trigg County

A man drowned at Lake Barkley Marina in Trigg County Saturday afternoon. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife says a woman fell into the water while trying to dock a pontoon boat at Dock 1 and 67-year-old Ralph Willis of Utica jumped into the water and helped the woman onto the dock.
Sparta Township, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Man drowns in Lake Mohawk after falling out of boat at dock, cops say

An 80-year-old man drowned in Lake Mohawk in Sparta on Monday, officials said. Lawrence Botts fell into the water after having difficulty getting out of his boat at the dock, according to Sparta police. Botts tried to use an inner tube to go around the dock and reach land but the tube started to drift away from the boat, causing him to lose his grip and tumble into the lake, Lt. John Lamon said in a statement.
Wise County, TXWCMessenger.com

Man drowns at lake

A Northlake man drowned at Wise County Park Tuesday morning. John Flowd, 84, was pronounced dead after being transported to Wise Health System from Wise County Park. An autopsy was ordered by Justice of the Peace Jan Morrow. Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden Casey Pentecost said Flowd was at...
East Moline, ILWQAD

East Moline 1-year-old in serious condition after near bathtub drowning

The East Moline Police Department says a 1-year-old child is in serious condition after drowning in a bathtub on Saturday. According to a report from Police Chief Jeff Ramsey, a relative was giving the child a bath and stepped away to take care of other young children in the apartment. The relative returned and found the child unresponsive due to an apparent drowning incident.

Comments / 0

Community Policy